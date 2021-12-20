The real reason Tammy and Phillip split after 1000-lb Sisters romance











Tammy Slaton has officially called it quits with now ex-boyfriend Phillip, despite appearing to be infatuated with him on 1000-lb Sisters. We found out the real reason why they split up.

The TLC star is currently undergoing a weight loss journey, but recently, there was a slight distraction: a new man in her life called Phillip Redmond. As a result, her family were worried that she could go off track.

Just a few episodes regarding her plans to travel and see Phillip aired, until the latest news confirmed Tammy has waved goodbye to him. Reality Titbit has all the details on the shocking break-up.

Tammy reveals her and Phillip are over

Tammy shared the news with the world during an episode preview clip, where she revealed to sister Amy that she had broken up with Phillip Redmond.

It comes after Amy was initially concerned about their relationship, due to Phillip liking big women while Tammy tries to lose weight. Both Amy and Tammy’s brother Chris were worried he might disrupt her losing the pounds.

In recent episodes, Tammy said how Phillip refuses to date anyone under 300lbs. However, she has now revealed they broke up. Tammy told her sister Amy that they are no longer together.

Why did Tammy and Phillip break up?

Tammy and Phillip broke up because she was “tired of fighting with him”. She claimed that he had told that her insecurities were “her problem”, but later revealed they were too much for him.

She also added that she is very quick to trust, which means she gets “hurt real bad” in the long run.

Their break-up was seen positively by sister Amy, who said that Phillip saying Tammy is insecurity could be what she needs to focus on her inner demons.

Those “inner demons” were referred to as her “inner food addiction and insecurities” by Amy Slaton.

“We broke up. I guess you could say I did it, cause I was tired of fighting with him and he said my insecurities were my problem. And, like, at the beginning of the relationship I told him, I was like, can you promise you’ll help me through my insecurities. He said it got to be too much.”

Tammy and Phillip: Relationship timeline

In a clip from hit TLC show 1000-Lb Sisters, Tammy was asked by her family members whether she was engaged to her new boyfriend Phillip. However, they did not actually get engaged.

The pair met on TikTok. Tammy would send Phillip videos and the pair would flirt with each other online.

In an exclusive clip, Tammy says: “Meeting Phillip for the first time, I mean, it was great. We talked and held hands and just watched TV, and got to know each other. I like everything about him. I like how he makes me feel. Like, he makes me happy. And I can honestly say this is happiness.”

Tammy also revealed that the pair are dating exclusively. “Phillip and I are together. That’s my man. I’m his woman. I can see a long life with Phillip. Even though we just met, it feels like I’ve known him forever.”

It looks like their romance lasted for a few months, which included Tammy planning to go to Vegas to see him.

