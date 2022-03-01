The reason Gabby’s mom and dad weren’t at the home town visit













After the recent home town visits on The Bachelor, Gabby’s visit, in particular, was all the talk because of her strongly opinionated gramps’, but other eagle-eyed fans clocked onto something else that was a little odd on her segment.

Certain audiences noticed that neither her mother nor her father were present during the introduction to Clayton. Her Aunt Julie, Unclue Rich and her cousins attended but fans want to know where her parents were.

Reality Titbit did some digging and we have all the info as to where her mom and dad were during the important visit.

YOU’LL LOVE: Gabby’s grandpa had some choice words for the Bachelor, to say the least

March | Halftime | Season Trailer | The CW BridTV 8694 March | Halftime | Season Trailer | The CW https://i.ytimg.com/vi/KbSOoZ484r8/hqdefault.jpg 964427 964427 center 22403

Gabby’s dad Patrick. Picture: Gabby’s Dad Makes Surprise Visit | The Bachelor

Why weren’t Gabby’s parents present?

Before meeting the family, Gabby took Clayton on a romantic date where she opened up to him about her father while enjoying some relaxing time in an outdoor hot tub.

Gabby began to explain to Clayton why her dad wouldn’t be present during the evening visit and continued to say that he was looking after his partner who had been diagnosed with covid. Her father also didn’t want to risk potentially passing on the virus to the rest of his family.

Gabby was upset by this and said she was disappointed that her dad wouldn’t be there as his opinion is one of the most important to her, saying that he was always the one she ‘turned to for advice.’

However, right before the end of the night, he made a surprise visit, though he couldn’t give her a hug or enter the house, he had a slideshow of cards, Love Actually style, with a beautiful message written on for his daughter which she loved. Gabby was crying throughout the entire thing (and so were we) and her dad also mentioned how he couldn’t wait to meet Clayton.

Love Actually walked so Gabby’s dad could run. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/EvX6Wu1MPR — 🌹Most Shocking and Dramatic🌹 (@BachChatSesh) March 1, 2022

In terms of her mother, Gabby hasn’t spoken to her for a while and the couple doesn’t have the strongest of relationships, therefore she didn’t feel the need to invite her to the introduction.

Gabby’s ‘strained’ relationship with her mother

Gabby is and has always been very close with her dad, but her relationship with her mum, Rosemary Hewitt, is quite the opposite.

On the show, the ICU nurse spoke about her childhood and how she often felt like her mother ‘withheld love from her.’ Gabby continued to say how this affected her as a child and how she feels like she internalized the way she was treated as a child and it now affects her relationships.

As a kid, she was really physically affectionate, and then she would, like, flip and kind of withhold her love. I was just like, If my mom could stop loving me, why can’t anyone else? Gabby, The Bachelor

Though she isn’t close with her mom, Gabby has a very supportive family with a loving father, extremely loving grandpa as well as supportive friends and extended family members.

Gabby’s story is so relatable. She explained mother daughter relationship strains perfectly #TheBachelor — Brianna, MPH (@brianna_hoglen) February 8, 2022

Gabby says her dad is her ‘favourite man’

Gabby has admitted she is super close with her dad and it’s even clearer to see on her Instagram. The star often posts photos with her dad and his girlfriend who she is also close with and has stated in the past that he is her ‘favourite man’.

Her dad would always show up to her games back when she was cheering for the Denver Broncos and has posted about how he would ‘go 90 on the highway’ just so he could make it there on time. We’re not crying, you are!

WATCH THE BACHELOR ON ABC EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C OR STREAM ON HULU NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK