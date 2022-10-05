The reason Teddi left Bachelor In Paradise has fans feeling sorry for Andrew











Fans of Bachelor In Paradise have been left in shock after Teddi’s decision to leave the island despite revealing that she had a connection with Rodney. At first, it looked like Teddi, who previously appeared on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, had found a match with Andrew Spencer, but things quickly turned following the first rose ceremony.

Teddi began doubting Andrew but revealed she had a potential connection with Rodney, however, before they had a chance to explore that, Teddi went to her room, packed her bags, and left.

Fans have been left in shock at her surprise exit and from what it looks like, she has no plans on coming back.

Why did Teddi leave Bachelor In Paradise?

According to Distractify, despite seeing a potential connection with new arrival Rodney Matthews, Teddi decided she was ready to leave following her “break up” with Andrew. Teddi explained to the producers:

I feel so bad I just want to go now. I’m just not [finding love] so I wanna go… I’m not going in there and doing a big goodbye with everyone.

The main thing that shocked the other islanders – as well as fans of the show – was that it wasn’t until bartender Wells Adams shared the news with Serene that the cast even realized she was gone. Obviously, Andrew felt guilty about Teddi’s abrupt departure.

Andrew was pretty upset with her departure and even shed a few tears, he told producers, “I really botched that dude, I’m reeling man… It hurts because I tried. I knew it didn’t fit, but I really wanted it to.”

Rodney revealed he was going to ask her on a date

The news of her departure was even more upsetting. As luck would have it, new arrival Rodney was just about to hand Teddi his date card as he wanted to explore their connection one on one.

However, before he had the chance to, Teddi had already upped and left. Fans of the show felt sorry for both Rodney and Andrew due to Teddi leaving without giving them any explanation. One fan on Twitter said:

Andrew and Rodney deserve better. No Teddi you handle this situation so wrong. But I hope you are doing okay.

Fans react to her decision to leave

The reactions to Teddi’s departure were mixed, with some fans extremely annoyed at the way she handled the situation and others understanding her decisions.

One person commented, “Teddi leaving without saying bye is foul.” Another said, “Fair enough if you want to go home but at least have the respect to tell Andrew and Rodney face to face.”

Another found her exit “relatable,” writing, “I wanna be mad at Teddi so bad but with the amount of parties I’ve silently dipped out of…relatable content.”

Other viewers were simply confused, saying, “wait a sec, Teddi just dumped Andrew because of her connection with Rodney & now she’s leaving paradise!??”

It doesn’t look like Teddi has any plans on coming back to Bachelor In Paradise.

