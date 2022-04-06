The Ultimatum's Jake isn't one of April's 55K followers on Instagram













Jake and April are one of the couples to make a tough decision on new Netflix show The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On?. We looked through their Instagram pages to find that they don’t even follow each other.

Think Love is Blind (and the same hosts) but instead of complete blind dating, getting to know couples who come face-to-face with a life-changing question: whether they should totally split form their partner, or tie the knot.

Jake and April’s relationship has been in the works for two years, but she ultimately wants him to make the commitment of getting down on one knee and proposing. So, did they stand the real test of the series?

Who are April and Jake?

April Marie, 23, is a Florida-based model who describes herself as a “Filipina Barbie”. During the show, she is the person in the relationship who calls The Ultimatum with 27-year-old boyfriend Jake Cunningham.

He is originally from Austin, Texas and was in the United States Marine Corps for five years, serving in Kuwait. The couple face issues during the Netflix series, which involves having to see if other cast members are a better fit.

The model shares her concerns about wanting Jake to put a ring on it, while it is clear that he is not as ready to get married after two years of dating. According to Metro, he was “dragged” onto the show by April.

I got mad respect for April now! She’s spitting facts after facts. #TheUltimatum pic.twitter.com/Svp5NZnRoK — Pushing P. (@TheRealNkaiseng) April 6, 2022

Jake isn’t following April on IG

Self-acclaimed public figure April has a huge following on Instagram of at least 55K followers. We had a sift through each of their IG profiles to find that neither of them follow each other.

When April declares that she thought “giving Jake the ultimatum would bring us closer together”, she appears to have been right about it “doing the complete opposite” if their social media profiles are anything to go by.

They also haven’t commented on each other’s recent posts, suggesting they split. Fans told April that she “deserves better” while others are confused as to why she didn’t want to go travelling with Jake instead of becoming his wife.

April, Jake literally said he wants to travel with you. Like girl you don't wanna travel and see the world?? You wanna be stuck at home breastfeeding and running after kids all day, plus tryna clean and cook?? I'm confused AND YOU'RE 23!!! like what????? #TheUltimatum — Charlotte Rose (@Charlottesvill0) April 6, 2022

Where are they since The Ultimatum?

April and Jake don’t appear to be together, which could be down to a Netflix contract. However, considering they had been in a relationship for two years, fans expected to see a glimpse of each other on their profiles.

She has been living it up in Austin, Texas, with her dog, while Jake is a lot less active on social media, with 981 followers at the time of writing. Recent pictures on his page involve chilling by a swimming pool or promoting the series.

He has a dog just like April, so they still share some common passions (who isn’t a dog person anyway?!). Career-wise, they can now add reality TV personality to their resumes, so things are certainly looking up professionally!

