











Tim and Veronica have always had a close friendship on 90 Day Fiance, but one of the biggest loyalties he’s shown her is by spending just under a decade helping raise her daughter Chloe, who comes from a previous marriage.

Although the TLC pair have gone their separate ways, they continue to co-parent Chloe. It comes after Tim spent way over 90 Days looking after their daughter shortly after getting into a relationship with Veronica.

Many viewers get confused about whether Chloe is their shared biological daughter, but the truth is that while Tim isn’t her blood-related dad, he has become a father figure to her over the years.

Meet Tim and Veronica’s daughter

Tim and Veronica’s daughter is Chloe Sanchez, who is from Veronica’s previous marriage. Based in Carowinds, Chloe’s Instagram (@chloe.sanchez._) shows that she often attends concerts with her mom and hangs out with friends.

The 15-year-old has referred to Tim, her father figure, as a “super hero”, while he is just as fond of Chloe. He said:

She’s a big part of my life. I’m not her biological father but in my mind, she’s my daughter.

When Tim was with Jeniffer Tarazona, Veronica feared that their family dynamic would change. However, he assured her that nothing would ever come between her and Chloe, or their family.

Tim raised Chloe for almost 10 years

When Tim first met Veronica in a bar, she was 23 and he was 28. They got into a relationship, but later called it quits and have remained close friends ever since. He then appeared on season 3 of Before the 90 Days with Jeniffer Tarazona.

Shortly after the duo met, Veronica’s daughter Chloe was a year and a half old. Tim quickly stepped in to help raise her for just under a decade, while in a relationship with Veronica. They also lived together and were engaged at the time!

They later went their separate ways, but that didn’t change anything for his father-daughter bond with Chloe. Although he had a hasty split from Veronica, which included arguing over furniture, their house and cars, he said:

But we finally got to a good place and now, she’s my best friend. We’re just two close friends that used to be engaged and we’ve raised Chloe together.

They both co-parent Chloe

Although Tim and Veronica had a argument-filled break-up – before they became close friends – they continued to co-parent their teenage daughter Chloe. As he considers her as his own, he is often there to celebrate her birthdays.

Chloe is seen in more pictures with her biological mother, such as attending concerts together. This makes sense because they live together, whereas Tim lives separately from them.

He also remains close to Veronica’s relatives, and once shared an Instagram tribute to her grandmother, Aya, who passed away in Miami, as per Screenrant.

