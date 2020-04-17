Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The first season of Too Hot to Handle premiered on Netflix on Friday, April 17th.

The dating reality series follows a bunch of singletons as they embark on a dreamy holiday together. They think they’ve been given the trip of their lifetime, but little they know of the strict rules on the show if they want to win $100,000.

Too Hot to Handle features contestants from a couple of countries, including New Zealand and the UK. One of the contestants from the UK is David Birtwistle.

So, let’s meet David on Instagram and get to know the Netflix star better.

Meet David from Too Hot to Handle

David is a fitness and nutrition coach from London.

According to his LinkedIn bio, the Too Hot to Handle star completed a Strength and Conditioning Science course at St Mary’s University in 2011. Therefore, he must be 29 or 30 years old in 2020.

In addition to this degree, David studied Petroleum Engineering and did a short work placement in South Africa.

David’s fitness and nutrition business

In September 2019, David launched a business and nutrition company called Endeavour Life. The program offers training and nutrition advice for different fitness levels.

If you want to find more about the program, visit Endeavour Life‘s website.

In addition to the fitness company, the Too Hot to Handle star has a podcast called Coaching Confidence where he offers advice on training, nutrition, mental health and positivity. There are 19 episodes in total and you can find them on Anchor.

Follow David on social media

You can find David’s Instagram profile under the handle @david.birtwistle.

David also has a YouTube channel where he has uploaded the full episodes of his podcast. On the channel, you will come across plenty of training advice and travel vlogs around the world.

WATCH TOO HOT TO HANDLE FROM FRIDAY, APRIL 17TH ON NETFLIX

