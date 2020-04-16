Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Netflix has been tapping more and more into the production of dating reality shows. Following the massive hit of Love Is Blind, the streaming giant has released Too Hot to Handle.

The new series follows a bunch of singletons on an island resort where they must resist any kind of physical contact. Yes, that includes no kissing and no sex during their time on the show.

One of the contestants taking part in season 1 is Francesca Farago. Here’s everything you need to know about her, including age, career and Instagram!

Meet Francesca Farago

Francesca is an influencer, blogger and model from Vancouver. By the looks of her social media profile, 20-something Frankie juggles her life between her hometown and LA.

According to The Sun, she reportedly dated the American DJ Diplo, though the two have never confirmed the rumours.

The Netflix star is huge on Instagram where currently she has a massive fan base of 337k followers. And that figure is set to rise after her appearance on Too Hot to Handle.

Francesca Farago: Business

The Too Hot to Handle star has developed her swimwear line called Farago The Label.

Since Francesca is passionate about a healthy and plant-based lifestyle, her brand is also sustainable. She labels the line as “ethical, sustainable, biodegradable, eco-friendly and peta approved vegan”.

In addition, Francesca has launched another fashion brand amid her stint on Too Hot to Handle. If you fancy getting a hoodie with Frankie’s face or pants with her logo, you can see the full collection on this website.

Follow Francesca on social media

We found the Too Hot to Handle star on Facebook! You can send her a friend request, though her account is private.

Plus, Frankie is an ambitious TikTok user too and you can find her on the social media app @francescafarago.

WATCH TOO HOT TO HANDLE FROM FRIDAY, APRIL 17TH ON NETFLIX

