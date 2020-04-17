Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

There’s a new dating show that has arrived just at the right time to get us through the self-isolation period.

Netflix has dropped Too Hot to Handle on Friday, April 17th with 8 full episodes for you to binge-watch straightaway.

The reality series features 10 hot singletons in a luxury holiday resort all to themselves as they mingle and get to know each other. But they must resist any physical contact and instead get to know each other in a more meaningful and spiritual way. We’re sure they haven’t signed up for this.

One of the stars that has caught viewers’ eyes is Haley Cureton. Let’s meet Haley on social media and get to know her better.

Meet Haley from Too Hot to Handle

Haley is a 20-something contestant from Jacksonville, Florida. She is a student at the University of North Florida.

The Netflix star is a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority at the university campus – an organisation that dates back to 1898 and aims to raise awareness about breast cancer education.

Haley’s career

Haley is still studying at uni and her career is unknown.

But by the looks of her social media snaps, Haley works as a model in her free time. For instance, she is tagged in several bikini shoots on her Instagram profile so she might pursue this as a full-time gig in the near future.

Follow Haley on social media

Haley’s Instagram profile has 10.9k followers at the time of publication. But we’re sure her follower count is set to grow after her stint on Too Hot to Handle.

You can find her on Insta under the name @haley.cure.

Plus, we also found Haley on Facebook! By the looks of her posts, Haley is a big dog lover and she regularly shares about pet charity organisations where dogs are waiting to be adopted.

OMG: Where is Too Hot to Handle filmed? Location, price and features of island resort!

WATCH TOO HOT TO HANDLE FROM FRIDAY, APRIL 17TH ON NETFLIX

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK