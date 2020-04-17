Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Too Hot to Handle claims it features the “sexiest singles in the world” and we’re all here for it.

The dating series premiered on Netflix on Friday, April 17th, bringing a line-up of 10 hot singletons living under the same roof. The contestants believe they are on a dreamy holiday together but little they know about the strict rules of no physical contact.

As viewers binge-watch the series, many want to know more about the contestants on the show.

Too Hot to Handle features Aussie guy Harry Jowsey and he’s not a newbie when it comes to dating shows. Let’s meet Harry and get to know his age, career and Instagram.

Who is Harry Jowsey?

Harry is 23 years old and comes from Queensland, Australia. The Aussie hottie lives in LA now.

What may come as a surprise to many is that he appeared on another dating series called Heartbreak Island in 2018. And not only that, but he won the series with his girlfriend at the time Georgia Bryers and the two walked out with $100,000.

Guess, he hasn’t been lucky in love though since he has signed up on Too Hot to Handle.

Harry has a fashion line

Harry owns a fashion line called Naughty Possums. The brand offers a range of things, including hoodies, t-shirts and accessories.

As the name suggests, the hoodies come with naughty and saucy names such as ‘Butter Chickens’ and ‘Boyfriend D***’.

If you fancy getting one, you can shop the full collection from this website.

Follow Harry on Instagram

Harry has an impressive fan base on Instagram! The Netflix star has more than 142,000 followers at the time of publication and that figure is set to rise further in the coming weeks.

It’s very likely his follower count has grown after his appearance on Heartbreak Island. Follow him on Insta under the handle @harryjowsey.

By the looks of his account, Harry loves sharing selfies and his travels around the world.

OMG: Where is Too Hot to Handle filmed? Location, price and features of island resort!

