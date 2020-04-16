Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Netflix has dropped a brand new dating show called Too Hot to Handle to get us through the quarantine period.

Following in the footsteps of recent hit series Love Is Blind, the streaming service seems to invest more money in dating programmes. And viewers have no complaints about it.

Too Hot to Handle sees a batch of singletons live under the same roof in a gorgeous island resort. It all seems magical and amazing, but the show has a catch – no physical contact if someone wants to leave with $100,000.

Who is Kelechi Dyke on the show? Let’s find more about the Netflix star!

Meet Kelechi from Too Hot to Handle

Kelechi is 26 years old and comes from London. The Too Hot to Handle star graduated in International Finance and Trade from the University of Portsmouth in 2015.

Based on his LinkedIn profile, Kelechi worked as a personal trainer during his studies, before landing a job as a consultant at the recruitment agency Aerotek.

Most recently, Kelechi has been working as a recruitment consultant at Proclinical Staffing in London.

Kelechi’s sports career

By the looks of Kelechi’s Instagram account, he plays for British-based American football team London Warriors. And his sports career is a no-brainer since the Netflix star has an impressive height of 6’6 (around 1.99 meters).

The club is based in Thornton Heath, London which was initially formed as the London Cobras back in 2007.

You can follow the football club on Instagram under the handle @londonwarriors.

Kelechi’s family and ethnicity

Kelechi comes from a Nigerian background, though he’s spent most of his life in the UK.

The Netflix star comes from a large family and has 7 other siblings – five sisters and two brothers.

For instance, we found this adorable appreciation post which Kelechi has shared in honour of his first love – his mother.

WATCH TOO HOT TO HANDLE FROM FRIDAY, APRIL 17TH ON NETFLIX

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK