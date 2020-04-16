Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Netflix has done it again.

The streaming service has dropped new dating series called Too Hot to Handle which reportedly features the “sexiest singles in the world”.

The format of the show sees 10 singletons living in a dreamy island resort together. They have it all, the sunny destination, the warm weather, endless hours of fun and a whole resort to themselves. But there’s a twist – no physical contact is allowed if they want to win $100,000 at the end of the show.

Sharron Townsend is not a newbie when it comes to the screen So, let’s meet Sharron and get to know his TV and modelling career!

Meet Sharron from Too Hot to Handle

Sharron comes from Camden, New Jersey.

By the looks of his Instagram profile, Sharron is a model and showbiz star. In fact, the singleton is not a newbie when it comes to reality programmes. He appeared in an episode on the MTV series Undressed back in 2017.

Plus, he’s had other minor appearances too, including on the reality show Love & Hip Hop and Michael B. Jordan-fronted movie Creed II.

But that’s not all as Sharron used to train as a wrestler in high school and college. He also scooped the title of Mr Pennsylvania in 2018.

Sharron has a passion for music

Outside of his modeling career, Sharron has a passion for creating music. For instance, he’s released two singles on SoundCloud and we hope there’s more to follow.

Other than that, Sharron took part in the music video of Ari Lennox and J. Cole’s ‘Shea Butter Baby’ and Jacquees and Angelica Villa’s ‘Why’.

Follow Sharron on social media

We found Sharron’s Facebook profile! If you fancy getting to know the Netflix star better, send him a friend request.

Plus, it looks like his account is open to the public as all his posts are visible at the time of publication.

This is how I’m going to be on April 17th when my show airs!!Netflix: TOO HOT TO HANDLE! Posted by Sharron Townsend on Saturday, 11 April 2020

