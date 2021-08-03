Want to sleep like a Love Island star? Buy the 'Totally Dreamy' eye masks!











Viewers of Love Island 2021 may have spotted the ‘Totally Dreamy’ sleep masks that the contestants have pulled over their eyes at night.

From their water bottles to clothes, the ITV2 dating show stars have become something of fashion and accessory icons over the years.

After the Islanders have a heavy night of pulling each other for chats and gathering around the firepit, they usually cosy up with a specific eye mask.

With one eye open, we have uncovered exactly where fans can get their hands on the exact same masks – so they can sleep like an Islander!

Viewers react to ‘Totally Dreamy’ eye masks

Shortly after this year’s Love Island began, Brad McClelland was the first Islander that fans noticed sporting the eye mask.

Since then, other Islanders have joined the bandwagon, wearing the light pink sleeping accessory while getting their beauty sleep.

One fan said: “I like Brad’s sleep eye mask #LoveIsland.”

The mask has even played a part in the couple’s dramas, such as when Matt didn’t cuddle Kaz to sleep one night.

A viewer wrote: “MATT WITH THE SLEEP MASK ON TURNED OVER FROM KAZ. I CANT COPE. that’s very much a ME move. #loveisland.”

Brad’s pink mask saying ‘totally dreamy’, amazing stuff, I’m going to get my bf one #loveisland — Clementine (@clemcssco_) July 4, 2021

How to buy the Love Island sleep masks

The ‘Totally Dreamy’ masks on Love Island is the ‘Soap & Glory Rest Assured Eye Cooling Sleep Gel Mask’.

Luckily for fans, they can easily be bought on the Love Island shop!

All you have to do is download the Love Island app on iPhone or Android, and head to the ‘shop the store’ section.

Go to the beauty section and scroll down, where you should see the sleep mask. Then, click on it to buy, and it should be with you soon.

If you would rather not download the app, you can also just head to your nearest Boots (or the website) and purchase a sleep mask from there.

Each mask will set you back at a price of £6.50.

You’re now on your way to sleep like a Love Island contestant!

Sam’s “totally dreamy” eye mask is living in my head rent free #LoveIsland — In The Style (@inthestyleUK) August 2, 2021

Other Love Island merch: How to buy

There’s plenty of other merchandise available, which you can buy to really turn yourself into an at-home Islander!

From personalised robes to make-up, the official site has it all.

You can even buy your own personalised suitcase for £55, or a limited edition rewired X Love Island cap for £25.

And if you fancy letting others know if you are coupled up or single, you could purchase these wristbands stating your situation.

