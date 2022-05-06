











Travis Barker‘s daughter Alabama Luella has been spotted dancing on TikTok with a male thought to be her boyfriend. While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis aren’t afraid to share their romance publicly, what about his child?

The 16-year-old is no stranger to the limelight, and has taken matters into her own when it comes to social media. With 1.9 million followers and a verified account to her name, every video she posts gains a lot of attention.

As The Kardashians gets well underway on Hulu, many have questions about Travis’ family, including his daughter Alabama. So just who is her boyfriend and what is her relationship history?

Who is Alabama Luella Barker?

Alabama Luella Barker is Travis Barker’s daughter, who he shares with Shanna Moakler. She is now getting closer to the Kardashian family after her father got engaged to Kourtney Kardashian.

She is a sister to Landon, 18, the other child that Travis shares with Shanna, and half-sister Atiana De La Moya, who her mom shares with ex-boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

The 16-year-old content creator, who has over 1 million followers on both Instagram and TikTok, recently received a lavish Easter basket from Kris Jenner – which is a Bottega Veneta gift!

She dances with her ‘boyfriend’ on TikTok

Since The Kardashians aired, the attention on Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama has increased significantly. Her TikTok presence is often talked about already, and fans had a lot to say when she posted a video with a guy.

One wrote: “If you are happy that is all that matters.” Others have shared their opinions about their age difference, while another said: “I don’t care how many times they break up, they belong together.”

She shared the [below] video intimately dancing with the man, who commented with: “[heart emoji] Muah.” The video was posted in March 2022, and was captioned: “We’re making the world mad again.”

Alabama has shared some other videos with her male friends, but has usually stated in the comments that they are just friends. In this post however, they looked closer than just being friends, and appeared to be romantic with each other.

Who is Alabama’s boyfriend?

Although unconfirmed, the man said to be Alabama’s boyfriend goes by @girlzluhdev on TikTok. He refers to himself as the “chilli monster” in his bio and 138.1K followers on the social media platform.

He is reportedly 17 years old and began dating Alabama when he was in senior year. The TikTok star is also a California-based rapper who has an on-off relationship with Travis’ daughter.

The up-and-coming musician has 25.2K subscribers on his YouTube channel. His Spotify page states that he is also an ex-basketball star and singer whose initial track “Tooka” went viral!

