











Fernanda Flores is best known for marrying Jonathan Rivera, before they got divorced and she later returned to pursue a romance with a man called Robby Fakhouri. They both failed, but she’s now found love with a boxer.

She may have suffered two punches to the heart (not literally), but Fernanda pushed on to find a relationship after her divorce. Now, she is dating a professional German boxer who has no association with the show.

In fact, it wasn’t reality TV that brought them together but actually a gym, as her personal trainer introduced Noel and Fernandas. Their romance comes after things fizzled out with Robby when she appeared on 90 Day: The Single Life.

Why did Fernandas and Jonathan split?

Fernanda Flores and Jonathan Rivera finalized their divorce in March of 2020, a year after revealing they were separating. Jonathan then announced in June of the same year that he was engaged to Janelle Miller.

Jonathan had met Fernanda when she was 19 years old and he was 32. The North Carolina resident was on a vacation in Fernanda’s home country Mexico when he’d bumped into her at a nightclub, and they hit things off from there.

Their wide age gap made them a controversial couple on 90 Day Fiance, as he was 32 years old. Fernanda decided to make the decision to leave her family and culture behind in Mexico, but later became a single Chicago woman.

Before that, Fernanda moved to America on a K-1 visa in February 2018, and it wasn’t long before they got engaged and married. They later split, with Fernanda claiming she’d found women’s’ underwear and s*x toys in his dresser.

However, Jonathan claimed he “never cheated on her”, adding that he “met his girlfriend months after their separation” as reported by In Touch Weekly.

Fernanda Flores has found love

Fernanda dated lawyer Robby Fakhouri, but shocked him with the decision that she was moving to Miami. To the cameras, Fernanda said her life in Chicago reminded her too much of ex-husband Jonathan, hence the abrupt move.

Since then, she found love in room mate Noel Mikaelian. The Armenian-German professional boxer held the WBO Youth world and WBO International cruiserweight title in 2014 and 2016.

The 31-year-old is the step-son of former European middleweight champion Khoren Gevor. It was back in March 2021 that Fernanda went Instagram official with him, and they seem more loved-up than ever a year on!

Inside the 90 Day star’s relationship

Fernandes actually first met Noel when he became her roommate. As documented on 90 Day: The Single Life in May 2021, the then 22-year-old described him as “just a really nice guy” before adding that he is “100% attractive.”

He had been living in Miami for a year, and was introduced to Fernandes by her trainer at the gym. She offered to take him for a picnic, and things quickly blossomed between them romantically.

She asked Noel if he was going to take her to Germany, where he is originally from. Ever since, Fernandes and Noel have been sharing loved-up pictures on Instagram while they live together in Miami.

