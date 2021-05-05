MTV: Who is Tyler from Catfish? Updates on his 'relationship' with Stefany!











Tyler has turned to MTV’s Catfish: The TV Show for help, in a bid to hopefully find out who ‘Stefany’ really is. Let’s get to know him…

It is a series like no other, which sees dating researchers Kamie and Nev help people get down to the real truth of who their online ‘friend’ is.

Known as a “porn star kind-of catfish”, MTV’s latest project follows the journey of Tyler and Stefany, who met on a porn site two years ago.

So, who is Tyler? And what happened next for him and Stefany? We done some digging to find out how their online relationship played out.

Who is Tyler from Catfish?

Tyler is a 26-year-old coffee shop worker from Monroe, USA.

He also has a side job – as a Massachusetts-based porn star – which he started doing to make an extra income.

The Catfish: The TV Show star initially began making home videos and uploading them on video porn site PornHub.

After becoming successful on the site, he started doing it professionally, which led to him making money and meeting Stefanny.

Catfish: Tyler and Stefany’s story

Tyler and Stefany have been speaking to each other online for two years.

After chatting on PornHub, Tyler revealed he fell in love with Stefany Dunngar, who he shared every detail about his life with.

After his last relationship, Tyler is not ready to have his heart broken again, especially if he finds out that Stefany isn’t who she says she is.

Both of them used to speak on the phone for hours, but Tyler had a slight doubt in his mind that their connection was all a lie.

But Kamie and Nev found there was a woman called Stefany Dunngar, aged 35, living in Florida, whose photos she had sent Tyler were on several porn sites – with some dating back to 2014.

She agreed to video call Tyler, but appeared to look completely different from the photos she had sent, which were copied from a Facebook profile.

Where are Tyler and Stefany now?

After it was shockingly discovered that Stefanny appears to be married, fans started to feel for Tyler, who was clearly heartbroken.

He was devastated that she had lied to him about her appearance for two years, and said he would need time to think if he wanted to stay in touch.

Although Stefany gave him the space he wanted, it was later revealed that he decided to end things with her due to the lies she told him.

