Since The Undateables started airing on Channel 4 seven years ago, it’s proven itself to be one of the most heartwarming and romantic dating shows out there. It also has one of the highest rates of successes too.

So, it’s no surprise that when the Christmas season rolls around and love is in the air, fans of the show want to catch-up with their favourite couples.

For the past two years, Channel 4 has aired a special episode of The Undateables for the festive season and this year they have confirmed there will be another!

Get ready to have your hearts warmed this Christmastime…

Last year’s festive proposal

Last year’s Undateables Christmas special revolved around one major event: Daniel Wakeford’s proposal to his girlfriend Lily.

Daniel made his first appearance in The Undateables back in 2017 and appeared in the show’s first Christmas special, when he was looking for a girlfriend to make all of his Christmas wishes come true.

The 2018 Christmas special saw him take the leap with Lily and he proposed in a flamboyant, festive scene. Daniel crooned ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ with the help of a choir, before getting down on one knee and popping the question.

As soon as I even see Lily and Daniel I want to cry. I must have watched the proposal episode 3 times over Christmas! #TheUndateables — Pinky Liverdrawer (@Liverdrawer) January 30, 2019

Who could return for the 2019 special?

As Daniel has appeared back-to-back in the Christmas specials, it would be no surprise if Channel 4 caught up with him and Lily this year. Ray and Christine also featured in the past two specials, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if they returned as well.

Undateables OG Brent Zillwood has not yet featured in the festive specials. Considering that he has been married to his original date Challis since August 22nd, 2014, they’d make the perfect pair to catch-up with this year. They truly are one of the show’s ultimate success stories.

Channel 4 announced that the couples featured in this year’s Christmas special are all couples who originally met on the show. They said it will feature “much loved familiar faces as they share their extra special plans for the most magical time of the year.”

So, that means it’s unlikely that Steve Carruthers and wife Vicky Robinson will be on it, as they met afterwards.

Happy fifth year wedding anniversary to my favourite human @Brentzillwood

(I made him get up at 5am and take this photo at sunrise this morning.. he was THRILLED) pic.twitter.com/WEteWRU1Rr — Challis Zillwood (@challiszillwood) August 22, 2019

When is the Christmas special?

There is no confirmed broadcast date as of yet, however it will be shown in the TV schedule’s 50th week.

This means that it will be shown between Saturday, December 7th to Friday, December 13th.

Last year’s Christmas special aired on a Tuesday but for the most recent series, it held the Wednesday night slot. If it is to be on a Wednesday this year, that means The Undateables Christmas special will be on Wednesday, December 11th.

We will keep this page updated with any new information about when the episode will air.

