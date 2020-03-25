Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The Undateables has returned to Channel 4 this year for another season of heartwarming romance, with what feels like the best timing. What better way to distract you from the Covid-19 quarantine than losing yourself in an hour of charming television?

The BAFTA-Award winning show features contestants with disabilities who are struggling to find a romantic partner in real life. On the dating programme, contestants have the chance to find love through a series of blind dates and speed dating. And it’s proven to be one of the most successful dating shows out there!

So, we thought it best to know the cast of The Undateables 2020. Find out about them here, plus more about the new series.

The Undateables 2020: Start date

The 2020 series of The Undateables will arrive on Wednesday, March 11th. Episode 1 will be broadcast at 9 pm on Channel 4.

So that’s just another few weeks until the emotional dating show is back on our screens.

The Undateables 2020: Episode 1 Cast

In episode 1, the confirmed singletons looking for love are 26-year-old Nicholas from Berkshire and Shantae who is 22.

Also taking part is Sam, 28, a horse driver from Devon. He’s a keen fan of Robbie Williams and is hoping to find his other half.

We also found one of the contestants taking part in one of the next episodes! Meet personal trainer Hadyn on Instagram below.

Meet Nicholas from episode 1

Nicholas Jones is a 26 year old from Binfield, Berkshire featured in the first episode.

He has Asperger’s syndrome which has interfered with his dating life and his plans to move out of his parents home. Nicholas was entering looking for a serious relationship he could take the next steps in life with.

Currently, Nicholas is working as Volunteer Camera Operator/Commentator at WDSportz. He dreams of being a football commentator.

Get to know the rest of The Undateables cast

Also featured in this new season is 22 year old Shantae who has Down’s Syndrome, 28 year old Sam from and who has a global learning delay and a passion for Robbie Williams.

The second episode introduces viewers to Team GB ice hockey player Hannah, Sam who has never had a date, and Jodie, who is seeking a partner to travel the world with.

The Undateables 2020: Episode guide

The last few series of Undateables aired five episodes every single week. So each episode should air every Wednesday at 9 pm on Channel 4.

Therefore, we expect the final date of series 11 to air on Wednesday, April 8th.

WATCH THE UNDATEABLES 2020 FROM MARCH 11TH ON CHANNEL 4 AT 9 PM

