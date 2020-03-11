University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Award-winning series The Undateables is back on Channel 4 this March 2020 for its eleventh series to date!

The brand new series will welcome a new collection of daters who have struggled to find love for one reason or another. One of the daters first up in episode 1 is Nicholas Jones. The Undateables kicks off at 9 pm and will air weekly for five weeks.

So, just who is Nicholas? Find out more about the budding journalist and his time on The Undateables here.

Meet Nicholas

Nicholas Jones is a 26 year old from Binfield, Berkshire. In the episode, they announced that Nicholas was a budding sports commentator, but from the looks of his LinkedIn profile, Nicholas already has plenty of experience under his belt!

After graduating from college in 2014 with a BTEC in Media Studies, Nicholas went on to study for a BA in Sports Journalism at the University for the Creative Arts. Nicholas graduated with a 2:1 in 2017.

While Nicholas was at university, he had plenty of experience in media. He interned with BBC Watchdog in September 2016 as a Production Researcher. Nicholas later had experience working in radio. But it has all led back to his career in sports journalism.

Currently, Nicholas is working as Volunteer Camera Operator/Commentator at WDSportz. He has held this role since August 2018. Alongside this, Nicholas is also working part-time as an administrative assistant at Clifton Ingram LLP Solicitors. So, he’s pretty busy!

STAR BAKER : Where to get the Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off kit

Nicholas on The Undateables

Nicholas is entering The Undateables looking for a serious relationship. He has struggled in the past as Nicholas has Asperger’s.

Asperger syndrome is a developmental disorder. The National Autism Society describes those diagnosed with Asperger’s as having “persistent difficulties with social communication and social interaction and restricted and repetitive patterns of behaviours, activities or interests since early childhood.”

Since Nicholas left university in 2017, he has been living at home with his parents and his brother. Nicholas is looking for a relationship where he can move to the next stage in life, move out and so on.

FIRST DATES 2020 : Start date, staff and Manchester re-location explained

Follow Nicholas on social media

We did some digging but could not find Nicholas on Instagram. However, we did come across his Twitter page.

In Nicholas’ Twitter bio, he describes that his “Big ambition is commentary for radio and television!” Most of his tweets are sports-related content.

You can follow Nicholas on Twitter @NickLifeiscool.

We also found Nicholas on SoundCloud, where he has kept all of his interview recordings. You can hear them here.

WATCH THE UNDATEABLES SERIES 11 FROM WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11TH ON CHANNEL 4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK