VH1: Couples Retreat 2021 cast - meet Ray J, Princess Love, and co!

For a week, couples go on vacation to explore the challenges they sometimes face, and it will all be caught on camera for VH1.

Five celebrity couples embark on the journey, all in the hopes of working on themselves and their relationships to make them the best they can be.

So, who joins the Couples Retreat line-up? Let’s get to know the cast members, their relationship timelines, and more.

Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris

Yandy is an actress and producer, known for Illusions, Two Days in Harlem, and her latest project Nine Days in 2020.

The 39-year-old from Harlem, New York, is also an entertainment manager and entrepreneur, who appears on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop.

Her husband Mendeecees is also an entertainment manager, as well as a real estate entrepreneur from Harlem, New York.

Yandy and Mendeecees have been married since 2015, and have two children together called Skylar and Omere.

Deelishis and Raymond Santana

Chandra Davis, who is known as “Deelishis” or London Santana, is a singer-songwriter and composer.

The 43-year-old model is best known as being the winner of VH1’s hit reality TV show Flavor of Love 2.

She is in a relationship with Raymond Santana, 46, who makes up one of The Exonerated Five, whose case inspired Netflix series When They See Us.

He is also the owner of clothing brand Park Madison NYC x R.Santana.

Deelishis, who has two daughters from previous marriages, and Raymond, who has one daughter from a former marriage, tied the knot in June 2020.

Michael Blackson and Rada

Michael is a 48-year-old Ghanaian-Liberian-American actor and comedian.

He has been in a relationship with Miss Rada for over two years, who he previously publicly split from and got back together with.

She is known publicly as Miss Rada, however there is speculation over exactly what her full name is.

Miss Rada, who is of Cambodian heritage, is the owner of MzRadaDarling CBD, and works as a realtor.

She is thought to have celebrated her 50th birthday on June 14, 2020.

Rasheeda and Kirk Frost

Rasheeda W. Buckner-Frost, known professionally as Rasheeda, is an American rapper, fashion designer, TV personality and businesswoman.

The 44-year-old from Decatur, Georgia, has been married to Kirk Frost since 1999, who she has two children Ky and Karter with.

Kirk is the owner of Frost Bistro & Bar in Atlanta, Georgia, which serves American cuisine in a casual setting.

He is also the manager of Rasheeda, as well as the CEO of D-Lo Entertainment, which he established in 1993.

Ray J and Princess Love

Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr, is an American singer, songwriter, rapper, television personality, actor, and entrepreneur.

The 40-year-old is a father to children Epik and Melody, who he shares with his wife Princess Love. He has been married to her since 2016.

She is a model, video vixen and fashion designer, who was born in Oakland, California and raised in Austin, Texas.

Ray J previously said in September that he would consider marriage counseling with Princess Love, after filing for divorce earlier that month.

It is thought the couple are now working on their marriage.

