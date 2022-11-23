









Bachelor In Paradise star Victoria Fuller is coming clean about her relationship with Greg Grippo as well as their trip to Italy.

The reality star got engaged to her paradise beau Johnny DePhillipo at the end of the show. Despite the ups and downs on the beach, the couple stuck it out with each other till the end of the show.

However, their relationship didn’t last very long in the real world. Victoria has now moved on from her past with Johnny and found love in former Bachelorette contestant, Greg.

Following the season 8 reunion, Victoria opened up about her newfound romance with the former Bachelorette star.

View Instagram Post

Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo’s Italy trip came after she broke up with Johnny

For the unversed, Greg was one of the finalists in Katie Thurston’s season of the Bachelorette.

29-year-old Victoria exclusively revealed to Bachelor Nation, that her trip to Italy with Greg was their first date.

“That was our first time actually going on a date and we were seeing if we were a good match,” she says.

Victoria further revealed that she and Greg have known each other for a year and a half. She also says, “After I had completely broken up with Johnny, Greg called me and said he wanted to see where it could go.”

She revealed that the couple didn’t want to go on a date in the US as fans would immediately recognize them. Hence, they chose Italy.

Talking about getting spotted by Bachelor Nation fans in Italy, she said: “We were in Europe during the off-season. By no means did we think we were going to get caught or spotted.”

The reality star also noted that the couple is excited to go on dates in the US now.

BACHELOR IN PARADISE – 803 The cocktail party continues! As the rose ceremony approaches, the previously confident guys are realizing that holding the roses may not mean they have the advantage they expected. Once all is said and done, nine new couples begin a new day in the sun ready to move their relationships forward, but it wouldnt be Paradise without a slew of new singles making their way to the beach! Best buds Aaron and James arrive ready to double-date their way to true love, and lovable hottie Rodney shows up with hearts in his eyes, putting the ladies jaws on the floor on Bachelor in Paradise, TUESDAY, OCT. 4 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images) VICTORIA FULLER, JOHNNY DEPHILLIPO

Victoria talks break up with Johnny after Bachelor In Paradise

In her exclusive chat with BachelorNation, Victoria revealed that her break up with Johnny happened five months ago.

She also revealed that she had been friends with Greg for over a year and decided to become romantically involved just a few weeks ago.

“Every relationship and every breakup is hard, especially when it’s in the public eye,” she says. “I deserve to be happy, as does Johnny, as does Greg.”

Johnny says he and Victoria broke up on ‘good terms’

In his exclusive interview with BachelorNation, Johnny said: “Before she decided to go public with Greg and go to Italy, we were very much civil after our breakup.”

He further reveals that the former couple had a good conversation and “we left on good terms.”

The 25-year-old also noted that he got the closure he needed after the reunion.

Too Hot To Handle | Season 4 Official Teaser | Netflix BridTV 11544 Too Hot To Handle | Season 4 Official Teaser | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/MPLFyTSuqFI/hqdefault.jpg 1179313 1179313 center 22403