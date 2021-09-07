Are Victoria Paul and Connor Brennan from Bachelor in Paradise dating?











Bachelor in Paradise season 7 may be getting well underway, but post-filming rumors say Victoria Paul and Connor Brennan may be dating.

The duo have already been eliminated from The Bachelor spin-off, and are definitely not wasting their time since leaving the secluded beach.

Away from the ABC filming location, Victoria and Connor were spotted spending some time together, sparking dating rumors.

But are they just friends? Or is there a romance brewing for the reality TV stars? Reality Titbit swam to the surface to unpick speculation.

Victoria and Connor spotted together

Victoria and Connor were reportedly spotted dancing in a nightclub.

It comes following a dramatic exit by Victoria, after she was confronted with allegations of a secret relationship back home.

While Connor went home after Becca Kufrin’s rose went to Aaron Clancy.

Since then, a video posted on TikTok showed the duo whispering to each other in a club, and appearing to get closer as time goes on.

It was posted on August 26th, suggesting the outing was recent.

Are Victoria and Connor dating?

At the time of writing, neither of them have addressed the rumors.

Victoria and Connor have not confirmed they are dating, and may well have been going out clubbing as good friends.

Going by fans’ opinions, the majority think they are currently dating, but this is currently unconfirmed by the Bachelor in Paradise stars.

As they were not kissing or doing anything particularly romantic, there is not really any proof out there to suggest they may be more than friends.

Although, Connor does aspire to be a country singer, and Victoria did admit she likes them…

This is contradicted by Connor’s latest TikTok video, where he basically confesses his love for Jessenia.

Connor when he find out Victoria P is in to country singers #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/BTXVDZX5MP — Dad (@DadTweetinStuff) August 24, 2021

What happened to Victoria and Teddy Robb?

A report by The Dipp suggests that Victoria was apparently dating Teddy Rodd, a musician based in Nashville.

Tammy had told James that Victoria was dating a singer back home.

When James confronted Victoria, she said she did date someone for a few months, but that was before entering the show.

However, a screenshot shared by Bachelor Tea Spill on Instagram claimed Victoria was heading to Bachelor in Paradise despite having a boyfriend.

While neither Victoria nor Teddy have commented on speculation, the report claims the duo seems to have adopted a dog together.

