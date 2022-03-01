We finally got to see where in Virginia Susie from The Bachelor is from













During the latest episode of The Bachelor, we finally got to see exactly where the ladies were born and raised and one that fans were most excited about was Susie. Being the former Miss Virginia we knew she was from somewhere in the state and during the home town visits we got to see exactly where.

Susie was Clayton’s first visit, which went amazingly well, and Susie is still many fans front runner for Season 26. Keep reading if you want to find out exactly where the reality star is from as well as how her home town visit went.

Where in Virginia is Susie from?

Susie was born and raised in a quaint town called Poquoson, Virginia which is an independent city, informally known as Bull Island.

The city is surrounded by stunning coastline and some great beaches with captivating scenery across every coast. Poquoson is known as a peaceful town and is deemed as a great place to live and we got to see exactly why during the episode.

The pair met in a stunning local park and went on to spend some time at Virginia Beach Fishing Pier which is one of the city’s biggest tourist attractions. The pier is host to great activities, fantastic bars and restaurants that are known for their fresh fish and delicious seafood.

Susie and Clayton’s hometown visit

The couple were heartwarming as always and the home town visit was one of Clayton’s most successful, however, it started with a pretty raunchy comment.

Today we’re going to find out if Clayton likes being choked. Susie, The Bachelor

Fans were taken aback when sweet Susie came out with this but they soon realised she was referring to her other passion in life, Jujitsu. Susie had set up a session and wanted to see what Clayton was made of – and he did pretty well we can’t lie.

They then went on to have a picnic date at the local fishing pier where they had a deep and touching conversation. Susie opened up about how important it was for Clayton to meet her dad, Tom, as he is seriously ill and she wants him to meet her potential future husband before he passes.

They then went on to visit the family and everyone was very welcoming to Clayton. Susie was updated on her dad’s situation immediately where he said he was getting ‘stronger every day.’

Tom and Clayton’s one on one

During Clayton’s private conversation with Susie’s father, the main thing Tom wanted him to know was that his daughter was an amazing girl who deserved the best, he said,

I’m surprised nobody’s nabbed her yet. You got her on the line — all you have to do is reel her in. Tom, The Bachelor

As any normal father would be, Clayton understood why her father was so protective but the conversation was a success and Tom seemed to genuinely like him and even said he felt ‘really comfortable’ having him in his home.

He ended the conversation with a very touching comment where he said “if Susie loves you, we love you.” I mean we were all crying at this point, at least we were.

