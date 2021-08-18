Welcome to Plathville: No, Micah Plath is not gay - who is his girlfriend?











Micah Plath has grown up while TLC’s Welcome to Plathville has aired. During that time, viewers have wondered if the star is gay.

As the latest season begins to air from August 17th, we see the latest updates on Micah’s life, as well as his brother Ethan’s, since season two.

He was once rumoured to be dating Helena Parrish, but the recent trailer has fans wondering whether he is going to come out as gay.

This is not confirmed by Micah himself, who continues to do modelling as a career, and has previously shared snippets of his love life online.

Fans question if Micah Plath is gay

Since Micah has starred on Welcome to Plathville, Micah’s sexuality has been pondered by fans, who think he could be gay.

A comment underneath an upcoming episode clip on the TLC Instagram account said: “I have a feeling Micah will come out as gay eventually.”

However, this has not been confirmed by Micah. We can assume that he is not gay, as he has had romantic relationships with women before.

Another fan has responded to rumors, and said: “What is the fascination with America wanting the Plaths to have a gay child?

“People seem obsessed wanting a Plath kid to announce their homosexuality.”

Micah has also opened up about one of his ex-girlfriends, who he was preparing for marriage with. He said he thought they loved each other.

Does Micah Plath have a girlfriend?

Rumor has it that Micah could be in a new relationship

In March 2021, reports stated that Micah shared an Instagram story going horse-riding with a mystery, unnamed girl.

Of course, it only stayed up for 24 hours, but it did not appear to be Helena or Caroline, who the TLC star has had some history with.

Although Micah and the mystery girl could just be friends, it sounds like the outing between them was pretty romantic.

If they are something more than just friends, he could be keeping things private ahead of the series! It is possible he has an agreement with TLC.

What happened to Micah and Helena?

Micah and Helena seemed to have a romance brewing during season two, but she appears to now be in a relationship with Lucas Frady.

However, at the end of December 2020, Micah posted photos with Helena spending time together at Disney, which are still on his profile.

Micah had revealed in Season 2 that he had some feelings for Helena. The pair even went on a date to see how things would turn out to be.

Micah seemed interested in turning their friendship into a relationship, Helena thought otherwise. She was aware of Micah’s life before he left his family, and thought it would be better for him to enjoy his single life.

She had also squashed all possible relationship rumors.

