Who is Wells Adams' wife? Bachelor in Paradise bartender is with actress!











Wells Adams is back serving drinks on Bachelor in Paradise. And while he witnesses romance on the show, some wonder what his own is like.

Along with the two-year wait for another Bachelor spin-off, fans have missed the well-known bartender just as much as that sunny beach.

During that time, quite a lot has changed in Wells’ life, from his love life, to his career. Fans of the bartender may even wonder who his wife is.

For now, we’ll let you make guesses about his current relationship status, and who that particular ‘wife’ could be. Hint: she’s a famous actress.

Who is Wells Adams’ wife?

Sarah Hyland

Wells Adams’ wife is an American actress and singer.

She initially went to Professional Performing Arts School, then had small roles in the films Private Parts, Annie in 1999, and Blind Date in 2007.

The actress, who appeared on Geek Charming, dated her then-co-star Matt Prokop for several years after meeting in 2010.

Sarah then dated her Vampire Academy and Shadowhunters co-star Dominic Sherwood from 2015 until 2017.

But that’s all history, as the romance between her and Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells is much-loved by fans!

nature is truly healing, not only do we get wells for #BachelorInParadise but we also get DAVIS SPADE????? This is going to be the best season yet! pic.twitter.com/nH4iwqLWw0 — Jordan Rosenburg (@jordanrosenburg) July 29, 2021

Sarah Hyland: Career and life

Sarah is best known for her acting career, and has starred in several films.

You may have seen her in the following popular films: Geek Charming, Struck by Lightning, Scary Movie 5, Vampire Academy, See You in Valhalla, XOXO, Dirty Dancing, and The Wedding Year.

However, the actress is mostly recognised for playing Haley Dunphy in the ABC sitcom Modern Family!

Originally from New York, she has been acting since her first role as Howard Stern’s daughter in the 1997 film Private Parts.

Since birth, she has undergone 16 surgeries to improve her health, including numerous kidney surgeries as a result of having kidney dysplasia.

Taking applications for #BIP5 bar backs now. Please send references..Preferably from Phil Dunphy. I'm kidding the job is yours @Sarah_Hyland https://t.co/BtmH3fTbrL — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) August 15, 2017

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland

Wells and Sarah have officially been in a relationship since 2017. Since the first night they met, they knew they were each other’s future spouses!

Their love story began via private DM, when Wells messaged her to say he would take her out for drinks and tacos the next time he was in town.

Sarah then underwent a kidney transplant just a few days after their date.

After getting engaged in July 2019, they initially meant to get married in 2020, but as a result of the pandemic, were not able to tie the knot.

The couple are currently in the planning process of their wedding, and hope to get married in 2022.

And the big question, do they want children? Yes, but not quite yet.

