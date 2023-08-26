Vanessa Feltz, Lottie Moss, Chloe Burrows, and more famous faces are putting their faith in the Celebrity Dating Agency in 2023. Channel 4’s Celebs Go Dating is back for its 12th series. As viewers get acquainted with the show’s new cast and intimacy expert Dr Tara, many want to know what days Celebs Go Dating is on.

The E4 show first kicked off back in 2016. While not every celebrity who has appeared on the dating series has landed themselves in love, many have provided some serious entertainment for fans. This year, things are no different as Celebs Go Dating welcomes comedian Spuddz, Made In Chelsea‘s Mark-Francis Vandelli, and Love Island‘s Adam Collard.

Credit: Rachel Joseph / Lime Pictures / Channel 4

What days is Celebs Go Dating on?

Celebs Go Dating series 12 kicked off on E4 on August 20.

Episode 1 aired on a Sunday at 9 pm.

The series first week of episodes, 2, 3, 4, and 5 aired on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The show doesn’t air on Fridays or Saturdays and continues on Sunday, August 27.

Series 12 airs Sunday to Thursday each week from August 20.

Credit: Celebs Go Dating/Channel 4

Is the E4 series on tonight?

No, Celebs Go Dating isn’t on tonight.

In 2023, the series isn’t airing on Fridays or Saturdays.

The show’s first five episodes are available to catch up with via Channel 4’s on-demand player, ALL4.

Episode 5 saw the celebrities receive feedback from their dates for the first time in the show’s history which proved very awkward for some.

Fans were left asking an all-important question about Lottie’s date Fintan Walsh.

Credit: Lime Pictures/Channel 4

When is Celebs Go Dating next on?

Viewers will be able to get their next instalment of the show on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Lottie and Fintan are set to go on a second date as Vanessa puts her faith in the agents again to help her meet her match. She’s set to go on her first blind date in episode 6.

Following the first Agency Brunch, Adam decides to continue dating Jasmine and Mark-Francis wants to meet someone new.

Fans are clearly eager for new episodes of the series to come out with many tweeting that they “can’t wait,” as well as commenting that this season is “on fire.”