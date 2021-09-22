What did Ivan do at the hotel on Bachelor in Paradise?











Ivan Hall has made for popular gossip among Bachelor in Paradise fans, who are quizzing him on what he done at the hotel.

ABC viewers tuned in for the September 21 episode, which did not reveal what happened – or who he may have got romantic with – at the hotel.

Now, BIP Twitter has erupted with the curiosity of exactly what Ivan done when people were evacuated due to the tropical storm in Mexico.

Reality Titbit has done some digging to explore the rumors, such as whether he was in contact with one of the women while staying in the hotel.

Viewers question what Ivan done at the hotel

Since the September 21 episode, fans have been wondering what Ivan done at the hotel, as the actual events have not been disclosed.

All we have seen so far is the boys discuss the fact that something happened on Ivan’s part, so viewers have only been able to make guesses.

One fan said: “so wait… how did ivan go around the system? did him and Chelsea hook up at the hotel or something??.”

Another viewer had the same idea. They guessed: “Chelsea and Ivan hooked up at the hotel while they were evacuated and production took a break, didn’t they? #BachelorinParadise.”

“DID IVAN AND CHELSEA BANG IN THE HOTEL AND THEN CHELSEA CAME BACK AND CALLED HIM HER HOMIE LMAO I AM DEAD”, questioned a fan.

IVAN WHAT DID U DO AT THE HOTEL #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/pk7Ce5pPSp — des ★ (@babesharman) September 22, 2021

Did Ivan and Chelsea hook up at the hotel?! WHAT IS HAPPENING #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/5TROEVKaVa — Jolie Fleur (@lilydelavalley) September 22, 2021

What did Ivan do at the hotel?

Rumor has it that Ivan may have slept with Chelsea at the hotel, but this has not yet been confirmed by either of them (at the time of writing).

It is thought that the event may have happened during the cast evacuation.

After the boys found out that something happened at the hotel, Ivan revealed that “love makes you do weird, crazy things”.

He also claims that he went around the system, before appearing to get emotional in a confessional clip.

During the scene, cameras focus on Chelsea, who looks away smiling. Now, the question is whether she will choose Aaron Clancy or Ivan.

It comes as he has been getting to know her on Bachelor in Paradise, with several fans thinking they hooked up when the storm happened.

Damn did Ivan and Chelsea go to pound town at the hotel during the tropical storm? #BachelorInParadise — Waulie – ClipperNation 1st Responder (@skinnypaulie) September 22, 2021

What storm hit Bachelor in Paradise?

It is thought that Tropical Storm Dolores hit Bachelor in Paradise, as the storm hit the West Coast of Mexico from June 18 to June 20.

This is the most likely storm, as the series films in June every year, at the beginning of hurricane season in a highly-affected hurricane zone.

Production was shut down, meaning they had to take a break when the storm took place. But some fans think they created fake weather.

