What do Bachelor in Paradise couple Serena and Joe do for a living?











Bachelor in Paradise favorites Serena and Joe sealed the deal and got engaged during the 2021 finale. So, what do they do for a living?

Their relationship didn’t come without challenges, such as grocery store Joe’s ex Kendall suddenly entering the beach unannounced.

We all know that Joe and Kendall broke up due to one of them not wanting to move, and similar long distance factors are facing him and Serena now.

This left ABC fans to question what both of them do for a living, to find out whether this could be another troublesome topic for the couple.

What does Serena do for a living?

Serena works in Toronto as a fashion and beauty publicist.

She previously went to Wilfred Laurier University in Ontario, where she graduated from in 2019.

Her latest professional gig was an internship with the Toronto-based MacIntyre Communications firm, which ended in March.

She was also a brand ambassador for Cotton Candy Event Staffing Inc on a part-time basis, and has interned for LOCAL Life Magazine.

What does Joe do for a living?

Grocery store Joe is known for his job, which involves working for the family business: which involves produce.

After high school, he moved to Chicago and spent five years as a trader at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

He later became a part-owner of the South Side grocery store Eric’s Food Center, but no longer has the shop, despite his BIP intro being filmed there.

Eric’s Food Center was sold, but Joe continues to be a produce buyer.

He then went on to perform on Dancing With The Stars, which he was reportedly paid $125,000 for during just the rehearsal period!

During the pandemic, Joe came up with some savvy ideas to make money, including creating his own pasta sauce called “Sunday with Joe”.

BACHELOR IN PARADISE: What is Serena Pitt’s ethnicity?

Serena and Joe: Post-Bachelor plans

Although living in two separate countries may have been an issue for Serena and Joe, they have plans to live together soon.

Joe revealed they were hoping to potentially move to New York together, or go back and forth between Toronto and Chicago for the time being.

As they both “love New York and are both making a sacrifice to be there”, Serena said they might get a place in both of their hometowns and do 50/50.

It comes after Joe and his ex Kendall ended up splitting as she is believed to have not wanted to try moving to Chicago.

Serena, who has never revealed who her ex-boyfriend is, added that she would ideally like to stay in the South Coast.

