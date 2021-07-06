What does Blake from The Bachelorette do for a living? Job explored!











Blake Moynes recently strolled onto The Bachelorette, hoping to win over Katie Thurston. Viewers are wondering what he does for work…

It is the dating show where a Bachelorette gets to choose her pick of the draw, from a line-up of men hoping to get engaged to her at the finale.

Here at Reality Titbit, we have already explored Blake’s height and who he has dated in the past – and now, his career is the main topic of the episode.

Viewers have been wondering exactly what Blake does for a living, when he’s not busy trying to win over Katie Thurston’s heart.

THE BACHELORETTE: Who is Greg Grippo? Age and Instagram of star

‘The Bachelorette’ 2021 Season Preview BridTV 3003 ‘The Bachelorette’ 2021 Season Preview 816047 816047 center 22403

What does Blake Moynes do for a living?

Blake is a wildlife manager

The Bachelorette star works with animals, having studied wildlife management while attending college.

Passionate about the outdoors, the 30-year-old joined several wildlife programs at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, British Columbia.

And it looks like he is just as much a lover of animals at home as at work, as Blake often shares pictures playing or cuddling with his dog.

i want Blake's job, whatever it is #TheBachelorette — Justine (@jstinesss) July 6, 2021

Where does Blake Moynes work?

Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation & Education Centre Inc

Looking through Blake’s pictures, he is often seen with animals in Ontario, Canada, where he is based for work.

While Mississagagon Lake is regularly visited by him, Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation & Education Centre Inc is a site that he often works at.

In the past, he has dealt with several animals who have been brought into the location, and has volunteered to work at Salthaven over the past year.

According to his ABC bio, Blake supports a different endangered species every year. And it doesn’t stop there – he runs his own conservation Insta.

HEIGHT: How tall is Blake Moynes? Comparison to Katie explored!

Explore Blake Moynes’ wildlife career

Blake may regularly spend his days with animals, but he also supports conservation professionals, organizations and initiatives online.

His conservation Instagram account promotes his own merch, which involves charity donations and a tree planted for each item purchased.

From dog daddy t-shirts to cat mama organic tees, clothing can be bought by any pet owners wanting to make a change.

Blake has seen first-hand the devastation and repercussions of the illegal wildlife trade and poaching crisis on Rhinos, as told on his merch site.

He wrote:

Since then, I have been transitioning to work with organizations, professionals and advocates that have dedicated themselves to the preservation of endangered species.

WATCH THE BACHELORETTE ON ABC EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK