Love Island chiefs have had a field day when it came to casting for the 2019 show.

Series 5 of the show has been models galore, with the odd scientist and surfer chucked in for good measure.

Most of the Islanders have been pretty outspoken when it comes to their line of work but others haven’t been so keen on talking about what they do for a living.

She told everyone she was a ring girl when she arrived on Love Island, but that could’ve been overshadowed by her eagerness to bag Tommy Fury at the time.

So, what does Maura on Love Island do? Here’s everything you need to know!

What does Maura on Love Island do?

When Maura first came onto the show she told everyone that she was a ring girl.

But being a Matchroom girl is not all she does. As well as strutting around with scorecards, Maura is a ‘Monster Energy Girl’ working for Monster Energy Drinks.

Her job takes her all around the world where she works at Speedway events in places like Dubai, Barcelona Abu Dhabi and Indonesia.

On her Monster Energy profile, Maura states that other people would say that “she’s high energy and crazy”. We should’ve known!

Maura Higgins: Instagram

Another way that Irish gal Maura makes cash is probably through her Instagram account. (@maurahiggins)

With the number of picturesque photos she’s got going on, Maura is definitely a social media influencer.

The 28-year-old has over a million followers now that she’s appeared on Love Island, and that number is sure to keep increasing.

Maura has a further 18,000 followers on Twitter so her social media standing is pretty strong, to say the least!

Love Island: Is Maura a model?

From the description in her Instagram bio, you’d assume that Maura simply worked as a model.

The brunette beauty, who comes from County Longford, does her fair bit of modelling but perhaps wanted to lead with something different when she told the other Islanders her occupation.

Maura has posed in Oh Polly, In The Style, PrettyLittleThing, Lounge Underwear and is an ambassador for tanning brand Bellamianta.

By the looks of things, Maura is pretty up there with high profile celebs although she hasn’t mentioned it on Love Island. She can be seen in one of her Insta posts with Ariana Grande at the VMA’s!

