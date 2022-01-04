What happened to Clayton from The Bachelor’s Seahawks career?











Clayton Echard is currently looking for love on The Bachelor 2022. But little do some ABC viewers know that he was previously a professional NFL player… So, what happened?

The eliminations have taken place and roses have been delivered to his favorites, as Clayton lives up his season on the dating show and looks for his ultimate match in a woman.

However, it’s not the first time Clayton has experienced stardom of some kind. His previous career with the Seattle Seahawks saw him play professionally for the team, so we explored his footballing stint in detail.

Clayton’s time with Seattle Seahawks

It all started when Clayton was a college athlete. He was so successful at sports that he wаs drаfted by the NFL in 2016, which was just а few months аfter he graduated from Missouri.

He signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Seattle Seahawks, before spending the preseason with the team. It happened after he played as a tight end for the University of Missouri from 2011 to 2015.

He helped lead the team to securing back-to-back SEC championship games and a national top 10 ranking.

Known as number #85 on Seahawks, he officially played for them for two months, from August to September 2016.

What happened to his NFL career?

Clayton was cut from the Seattle Seahawks before the season began. He wrote on LinkedIn that he did not make the final roster, despite making it through the first round of cuts.

The Bachelor star wrote:

After outperforming 4 other tight ends on a try-out basis with the Seattle Seahawks, I signed on as a free agent. While there, I practiced daily with the team and played in 4 preseason games. I made it past the first round of cuts, however, I was not able to make the final roster. Nonetheless, it was a unique experience I was blessed to be part of.

So, it looks like his NFL career ended there and then. After his time with the team ended, Clayton went on to work in sales in 2018, which is where he has stayed ever since.

From Seahawks to The Bachelor

After moving on from Seahawks, Clayton began working for Stryker Orthopaedics in July 2016. It looks like that’s where he still works today, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The star previously attended the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Health Sciences, and minored in Spanish and business.

He has also been simultaneously working on his MBA “with the hopes of starting his own business“. However, Clayton has now ventured into reality TV, and recently filmed his season of The Bachelor. Busy man!

His stint as the main man of the ABC series in 2022 comes after his romantic stint with Michelle Young last year, when he was eliminated during the sixth episode.

