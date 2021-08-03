









If you thought the latest season of The Bachelorette was too dramatic, wait until Hometown, when Katie will be meeting with the bachelors’ families.

While Justin and Blake are thrilled to introduce Katie to their parents and friends, Greg is seen tearing up. For the uninitiated, Greg lost his father, Frank, a few years ago, and only his mother Sandra will be by his side for Hometown.

Previously, during one of his dates with Katie, Greg had opened up about his father’s demise. With the finale nearing, and Greg having made his feelings for Katie clear, are they destined to be together? Will Katie become a part of Greg’s family?

Frank was a “love of life”

Greg was born to Frank J Grippo Jr and Sandra. Greg’s parents married and remained together until Frank’s death.

According to his obituary, he was born in Elizabeth and raised in Piscataway. He started working for Grand Union when he was only 14 and remained in the company until he was promoted to Regional Manager in 2000.

Following his retirement, he joined his wife Sandra as an Executive Director at Melaleuca Inc. His near and dear ones described him as a “love of life”. He was also “an avid traveler, beach enthusiast and fan of the Dallas Cowboys, along with the New York Knicks, Mets, and Rangers. Frank’s real and abiding passions were his family and friends.”

Greg lost his father to cancer

The obituary described Frank as a “fighter”. He was apparently given only three months to live when he was diagnosed with stage IV cancer. He defied the doctors and pushed for a year “holistically and organically, with the help of his family and friends.”

Frank breathed his last on December 30, 2018. A day after he passed away, Greg shared a family picture on Instagram and wrote: “I know you’re still with us. Love you forever”

The only other picture he has shared of his father is with his mother Sandra, where the couple is seen embracing each other. He simply captioned the picture with a yellow heart emoji.

Frank and Sandra share four children together; Frank J Grippo III “Joey”, Andrea Ferraro, Samantha Collova and Greg.

What to expect from Hometown?

When Sandra meets Katie during the hometown, she’s seen telling the bachelorette that she’s worried her son’s “heart’s going to get hurt”. Katie responds saying: “At the end of this, everybody is going to get hurt except one man.”

Meanwhile, Greg admits on camera that he’s “falling hard” for Katie and watching her kiss other men on the show makes him sick to his stomach. However, he is also seen saying he’s too “confused” and doesn’t know what he’s doing.

Will Katie choose Greg over the other suitors? You’ll have to wait and watch!

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC.

