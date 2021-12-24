What happened to Tiffany and Ronald from 90 Day Fiance?











Tiffany and Ronald are best known for sharing their relationship journey on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance. But what happened to the couple and are they still together?

It was after falling in love with her South African partner Ronald that Tiffany discovered his troublesome past. But the on-off couple left fans confused about where they stand with one another.

Since they got married during the first season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, the couple have faced a few difficulties. We explored what happened to Tiffany and Ronald post-show…

Ronald and Tiffany: Relationship timeline

Ronald and Tiffany first met through her friend, who she went along with on a trip to South Africa. When she spoke about her first meeting with Ronald, Tiffany revealed that she had so much chemistry with him.

After spending some time with him in South Africa, Tiffany planned to return to the United States. But before boarding her flight, she cried because she never felt such a strong connection with anyone.

It took six months before she returned to South Africa to reunite with Ronald. He later took her to the same cliff they visited on their first night together and proposed to her!

However once they made it official and got married, they were faced with lots of relationship issues. This included the wait for Ronald’s CR-1 visa, which meant they had to go long distance.

They have been quite on-and-off since the show. Ronald and Tiffany got back together after a brief breakup in January 2020 – following the birth of daughter Carley in July 2019 – but things didn’t turn out how they planned…

Are Ronald and Tiffany still together?

No, Ronald and Tiffany have officially called it quits since 90 Day Fiance. The former couple have now filed for separation and continue to co-parent daughter Carley.

They had “officially split” as of August 2021, as confirmed by the pair on social media. Ronald revealed they have been fighting for “some time”, before claiming he filed for divorce.

Their relationship fallout is heavily publicised, and it’s clear that they have not seen eye-to-eye since their split. During the Tell-All, Ronald accused Tiffany of cheating on him with a cameraman.

They were also physically apart for eight months due to travel restrictions, with Tiffany living in America with Carley and her son Daniel from a previous relationship, while Ronald was in South Africa.

Tiffany told In Touch she was ready to move on with her life after claiming Ronald hasn’t been a good provider for their family of four. However he revealed she “keeps pointing the finger” at him. He said:

I’m so, so, so tired of her playing victim and always saying she’s the one getting hurt or I’m always doing fault or I’m doing this wrong, or I don’t do this right.

Where the 90 Day Fiance stars are now

Ronald has moved on with a new lady called Lauren Fraser, who he has been dating for a short amount of time. He plans to live with her soon, while ex Tiffany joked about a “new man”, aka Sam Heughan from Outlander.

He first went Instagram official with his girlfriend, who lives in America, back in November, who appears to regularly visit him in South Africa. Tiffany dished some gossip on her ex-husband’s new woman:

He does have another person in his life and he posted a video on his Instagram today with both of them. She flew from America to go see him, which I think is a little bit — a lot — out of line, cause he’s still a married man.

Tiffany has revealed that they are no longer together but still married on paper.

