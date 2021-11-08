What is Kenny from 90 Day Fiance's everyday job?











Kenneth Niedermeier’s relationship with Armando has been followed by TLC cameras since the start. But what does Kenny do for a living?

He went from living in the US to packing up his bags for Mexico to be with Armando Rubio – a true love story on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. We often see their loved-up life as a couple on social media, but now that season 3 is getting well underway, fans wonder what Kenny does for work.

Here at Reality Titbit, we explored how he makes a living… or is reality TV his main source of income for now? Let’s discuss his salary.

90 Day Fiance: What is Kenny’s job?

Kenny doesn’t currently have a job, but used to be a property manager before moving to La Misión, Mexico, to be with Armando. Now that they are living in an incredible-looking condo, viewers wonder how he affords it.

Kenny has been making some money through his Cameo account, where he makes personalized videos for fans. He also sold his house in the US, which is likely to have earned him quite a lot of cash.

As Kenny is almost 60 years old, it is possible he may have saved a lot of money in the past, enabling him to live comfortably in Mexico. Those over 62 can also start receiving their Social Security retirement benefits from the US, meaning he only has four years to wait. During The Other Way Season 1, he did say that he would probably have to find a job around six months of arriving in Mexico.

Who paying for the wedding and all these condos?! What’s Kenny’s job again🤔 #90DayFiance — Lavern Sin (@SinLavern) November 8, 2021

Kenny’s TLC salary explored

Kenny is thought to be paid $1,000 to $1,500 per episode of 90 Day Fiance, meaning he gets around $22,000 per season. He had already made a minimum of $44,000 by the time season 2 was being filmed.

He also has the highest estimated net worth of the current 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 cast members, at $500,000. Kenny has been a little more concerned with his and Armando’s wedding budget, as he is paying the bill, despite his husband-to-be wanting to have a fancy special day.

Kenny don't care about the cost, he just wants to see the sunset and then go to bed….#90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/D0EJyOyVu0 — Little Big Kev (@whyyousesaythat) November 7, 2021

What does Armando do for a living?

Armando is the owner of a dog grooming business in his hometown, and is thought to have moved the company near to his new residency. He previously said he was an architect and entrepreneur in his Instagram bio.

His store is called The Pet Resort & Spa, where he has done boarding, grooming, and daycare for the last five years with his sister. Armando’s family business is his main income, but he also does graphic designing.

