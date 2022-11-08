









Fans of Bachelor In Paradise are wondering about cast member Hayden Markowitz’s job after he claimed he once spent a six-figure sum on his dog’s treatment.

The ABC show is in full swing as episode 12 was released on Monday, November 7. Despite being knuckles deep into the season, the show is adding new contestants to further shake up the cast dynamics.

In last week’s episode, Hayden from Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette arrived on the beach. He quickly bagged a date with Kate Gallivan.

View Instagram Post

Hayden apparently spent six figures on his dog’s treatment

On his date with Kate, Hayden told her that he had spent six figures on the treatment of his dog, Rambo, to help save him from an inoperable brain tumor.

“I don’t know about ya’ll, but I do not have six figures lying around,” Kate later tells the cameras in a confessional. “Unless that man has a tree in his backyard that is growing money, I think his priorities are a little misaligned.”

An update on Hayden’s golden retriever Rambo’s Instagram page on March 15, reveals that the doggo had two MRI’s of his brain on September 8 and November 16, 2021.

Both scans showed moderate enlargement of the left-sided trigeminal nerve and moderate left-sided atrophy. which was improved in relation to the last presentation.

View Instagram Post

What is Bachelor in Paradise star Hayden Markowitz’s job?

Hayden claiming he spent six figures on his doggo’s treatment had many fans curious about what his job is.

The Bachelor In Paradise star’s Linkedin reveals that works as a Leisure Executive in Tampa. He is the CEO of 30A Rental Properties.

The company “manages a collection of beautifully appointed luxury homes and condominium units along the Scenic Highway 30A corridor.”

The reality star’s Linkedin also reveals that he has a Bachelor’s Degree in Legal Studies from the University of Central Florida.

Fans react to Hayden’s claims about spending six digits

“Hayden’s dog calling him on the beach to explain that dogs don’t care about money, their love language is quite literally quality time,” one fan wrote.

“Question for Hayden, how much are you paying your dog sitter or is your mom watching him? We need to know,” a second fan said.

WATCH BACHELOR IN PARADISE ON ABC AND HULU EVERY TUESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

A Friend of the Family: True Evil | Official Trailer | Peacock Original BridTV 11504 A Friend of the Family: True Evil | Official Trailer | Peacock Original https://i.ytimg.com/vi/jQ2n3A3mwVg/hqdefault.jpg 1176044 1176044 center 22403