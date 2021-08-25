Bachelor in Paradise: When did Lance Bass come out as gay?











After David Spade’s exit from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, American singer Lance Bass was introduced as the new guest host. While the singer has been open about his sexuality, viewers are curious to know when exactly he came out as gay.

Like the viewers, Bachelor in Paradise contestants were thrilled to have Lance as their host as well. The other confirmed hosts for the current season include broadway star Tituss Burgess and Bachelor Nation’s favorite bartender, Adam Wells.

When did Lance Bass come out as gay?

Lance came out as gay in 2006.

The NSYNC member kept his sexuality a secret for a long time. He opened up about it for the first time in 2006 in a PEOPLE magazine’s cover story.

During his Walk of Fame speech in 2018, Lance publicly revealed the reason behind not coming out to his fellow band members.

He said, “I thought if I had come out, NSYNC would be over. So I kept my secret. And our wildest dreams were coming true and we were so incredibly thankful — and I still am.”

Who is the singer married to?

Lance is married to artist Michael Turchin. The couple tied the knot in 2014.

The duo told PEOPLE that they met at a mutual friend’s birthday party. Apparently, Michael first added Lance on Facebook and they became friends before romance sparked between them.

Michael even said that he was “shy” at first and wasn’t sure how Lance felt about him, especially knowing that he was a well-established celebrity who he grew up watching on TV.

They took the next step in their relationship when Lance moved to New York City to be with Michael and from there on, there was no looking back for the couple.

Earlier this year, Lance and Michael announced they are expecting fraternal twins in late 2021 via surrogacy.

Fans want the new host to be made “permanent”

Besides all the drama that headlined the latest episode, fans are continuing to discuss Lance’s stint as host and some want the show to make it “permanent”.

One tweeted: “Petition for Lance Bass to be a permanent host in the Bachelor nation”

Another wrote, “Dear @ABCNetwork Lance Bass absolutely should be new host for all things bachelor. Tell me im wrong.”

“Petition for Lance Bass to be a permanent host in the Bachelor nation,” said another on Twitter.

