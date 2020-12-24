When did the Bachelorette end filming in 2020? Fans wonder when proposal really happened!











The Bachelorette may be over, but fans are wondering when filming actually ended for the ABC series. When did that proposal happen?

Tayshia Adams went on several dates, with her final pick being Zac Clark, who ended up proposing to her during the show’s grand finale.

With the restrictions of the global pandemic, it struck fans about when The Bachelorette 2020 was actually filmed in comparison to when it was aired.

So here’s the dates lowdown of when the show’s filming began and ended!

Screenshot: Tayshia & Zac Get Engaged! 💍 | The Bachelorette, Bachelor Nation Youtube

Viewers question when filming ended

It became known that the season was filmed in quarantine, with the crew and cast members living on set due to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, several viewers wondered when cameras started clicking…

I wanna know the weather when this episode was filmed. Everyone is so sweaty. #TheBachelorette — Francisco (@fgbay67) December 16, 2020

They did the men tell all also take place at La Quinta and WHEN WAS IT FILMED #TheBachelorette — emily (@bigbrotherclown) December 15, 2020

I feel like staying in one place while filming the show gives them a chance to actually fall in love instead for going to all these crazy places around the world #TheBachelorette — BR00kE. (@brookk_lynn1) December 23, 2020

ARE YOU THE ONE: Season 3 cast – where are the couples in 2020?

When did the Bachelorette begin filming?

July 8, 2020

It was filmed at La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California, rather than its usual The Bachelor mansion.

This was when the show’s lead Clare Crawley began to film for the season, but ended up getting engaged to one of the contestants and leaving midway.

The ABC series became the first non-scripted American television program to begin production since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

ABC: What does Tayshia’s dad do? Fans recognise the star’s father!

The Bachelorette 2020: When filming ended

September

Tayshia stepped in to replace Clare in August, with her season taking around a month to film.

The show finale is usually live, but this was not the case for 2020. Covid-19 restrictions meant that the two-hour finale was pre-recorded.

This means that Zac proposed in September, and three months on, him and Tayshia are still together – and as loved-up as ever!

WATCH THE BACHELORETTE ON THE ABC WEBSITE NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK