When does Bachelor in Paradise next air after Monday's no-show?

The dating show has recently got steamy with drama, but fans had no idea what was going on after they realised BIP was not showing on Monday.

Despite sitting down to transport themselves to paradise, Dancing With The Stars appeared to be taking up the reality show’s usual slot at 8/7C.

Fear not though, as Reality Titbit can reveal all the dates you need to know, from when Bachelor in Paradise is next airing, and why it didn’t show.

Why was Bachelor in Paradise not on?

Like the previous week, Bachelor in Paradise‘s usual Monday slot at 8pm has been replaced by talent show Dancing With The Stars.

Don’t worry though, the show is still airing all of its drama, but placing it all into one weekly episode, rather than spreading it out across two episodes.

Fans were left pretty confused about the absence of BIP on Monday September 27th, and will be faced with a no-show again on October 4th.

When is Bachelor in Paradise next airing?

Bachelor in Paradise is next airing on Tuesday, September 28th.

It will be a three hour episode, from 8pm to 11pm – so get the popcorn out!

The episode is the second to last in the season, so expect a load of drama between blossoming romances, and perhaps some fallouts, too.

the worst thing about Sunday is realizing you have to wait until Tuesday for another episode of #BachelorInParadise — Janez (@janezdenise) September 26, 2021

Bachelor in Paradise: 2021 dates

The show will only air on Tuesday for the rest of its season.

This is because Dancing With The Stars is now taking up the show’s usual Monday slot, meaning each episode of BIP will be three hours long.

Instead of airing twice a week, the reality show is set to air just once.

There are two more episodes airing this year of Bachelor in Paradise. These will be Tuesday, September 28th, and the finale on October 5th.

Did they just say next week’s episode is THREE HOURS#BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/6InzyGpL21 — Lainey Bodenburg (@l_bodenburg) September 22, 2021

