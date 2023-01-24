Get ready, Australia’s most popular dating show, Married at First Sight, is returning to the screens with a whole cast of brides and grooms hoping to find the love of their lives. So, when is Married at First Sight Australia returning? Let’s meet the new cast and its release date.

Married at First Sight is a television program where couples are being ‘scientifically’ matched by ‘experts’. The couples meet minutes before they marry and are obliged to live under the same roof. During that time, couples decide whether they’re meant to be together or not.

A new season is approaching in MAFS Australia, where the stories of 12 different singletons being paired up with an unknown match will determine whether or not they will continue their marriages.

Let’s find out more about the new cast of MAFS Australia and when it starts.

Married At First Sight: Season 10

Hosted by John Aiken, Mel Schilling, and sexologist Alessandra Rampolla, the new season will see ten new brides and ten new grooms meet for the first while at the altar.

After meeting for the first time at the altar and spending their first night together, the couples stay together for some time.

Each week, they will decide whether to keep their marriages (or not) by attending a commitment ceremony.

Throughout their time together, each couple progresses by building their trust and feelings for each other.

Credits to MAFS Australia | YouTube

MAFS Australia will be available to stream on Channel 9 and 9Now from January 30, 2023.

UK viewers will have to wait a bit longer before getting access to watch the season.

However, for those wanting to catch up on the previous season, they can watch series four to nine in the meantime on the Channel 4 website.

Meet the cast

Brides

Bronte Schofield (28)

Melinda Willis (32)

Tahnee Cook (27)

Alyssa Barmonde (35)

Janelle Han (28)

Caitlin McConville (27)

Lyndall Grace (27)

Melissa Shepherd (41)

Sandy Jawanda (36)

Claire Nomarhas (31)

Grooms

Cameron Woods (27)

Ollie Skelton (26)

Layton Mills (35)

Duncan James (36)

Dan Hunjas (42)

Harrison Boon (32)

Jesse Burford (30)

Adam Seed (35)

Shannon Adams (30)

Joshua White (40)

WATCH MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT AUSTRALIA FROM JANUARY 30 ON CHANNEL 9/9NOW