









There was no dearth of drama in season 17 of The Bachelorette.

With Katie Thurston as the lead, the latest installment had it all. With nine episodes having already aired, Katie will be giving her final rose to one of the last two bachelors in The Bachelorette 2021 finale! Excited much?

The last episode left fans hanging as Greg Grippo decided to walk out of his relationship with Katie. Unable to process her emotions, Katie also decides to book her tickets and leave. But, we can tell from the teaser for the finale that the final rose ceremony will be happening for sure.

Wondering when and where you can watch it? We’ve got all the details.

Tonight at 8/7c, will Katie find the love she's looking for on #TheBacheloretteFinale? 🌹 pic.twitter.com/8t4zAQdi2g — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 9, 2021

When is The Bachelorette 2021 finale?

The Bachelorette 2021 finale is scheduled to air on August 9 at 8 pm ET on ABC. The final episode of the season is expected to be about three hours long.

If you do not have access to cable, no need to worry. The much-anticipated finale can also be streamed on DirectTV, Fubo TV, City TV, and Apple TV+.

Furthermore, viewers can also turn to YouTube TV and Roku Channel among other platforms to stream ABC online.

A sneak peek of the ending

The teaser for the finale showcases more drama as the last two suitors learn about Gregg’s exit. While the pressure is on them to get Katie’s final rose, she is going through a lot of emotions herself.

Katie’s mother is also seen offering her daughter advice on relationships and men. Her mom, whose name isn’t revealed, is heard saying: “We don’t put ourselves in a position where we’ll have to rely on a male.”

Knowing everything that unfolded in the last episode, we can assume one of two things from the above statement. Either Katie’s mother is telling her to move on from Greg as she still seems devastated with his exit, or she’s telling her daughter to make up her mind about who to marry instead of waiting to be asked for marriage.

However, only time will tell what really is on Katie’s mind and who she wants to spend the rest of her life with.

Justin or Blake, who are the fans rooting for?

As the countdown for The Bachelorette Season 17 finale has begun, fans have turned to social media to place their bets on the final two suitors.

While some feel Katie would choose Justin Glaze, there are others who want to see her with Blake Moynes. However, there are a few who believe she will not end up with either.

One tweeted: “Who would’ve known Justin would still be there, hopefully she chooses Blake cause ….. #TheBachelorette,” while another wrote: “Last tweet I’m ready to see Blake win I love Justin but Blake is definitely her person he wouldn’t give up after one fight”

“Katie said this season does not end how it normally does… I’m assuming she doesn’t pick Blake or Justin.. but I know she’s engaged #thebachelorette ,” another fan tweeted ahead of the season finale.

