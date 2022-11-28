EXCLUSIVE: Anna Williamson spoke to Reality Titbit about exactly when Celebs Go Dating 2022 was filmed. We also have an episode guide below so that viewers never miss a single scene of the E4 reality show.

Love Island’s Liam Reardon and Laura Anderson, singer Sinitta, Hollyoaks actor Gary Lucy, TOWIE’s Pete Wicks, Tinder Swindler’s Cecilie FJellhoy, The Apprentice’s Navid Sole and Geordie Shore’s Bethan Kershaw have entered the agency.

With episodes set to begin airing from Monday, November 28, those watching may be wondering exactly how close to real time the celebrities started going on dates with members of the public. We’ve got the scoop.

Bethan Kershaw. Picture: Channel 4 Press

When was Celebs Go Dating 2022 filmed?

Celebs Go Dating 2022 started filming in early July, expert Anna Williamson confirmed to Reality Titbit. She also said on November 15 that they wrapped up cameras just a few weeks ago, with the season finale filmed in Cyprus.

Fellow expert Paul Brunson exclusively told us that he is “sad to see this thing wrap up” as the stars, experts and staff “became a real family.” He also admitted this season is the “first time I like everybody on this cast.”

Most of the filming takes place at the Celebs Go Dating agency in central London. Laura Anderson, who is part of the show’s 2022 line-up, admitted she didn’t know the celebrities would be papped when filming.

When are Celebs Go Dating episodes on E4?

Celebs Go Dating 2022 airs every weekday (Monday to Friday) from 10pm to 11.10pm. Anyone who misses the live episode on E4 can watch the episode immediately after it is broadcast on new platform 4Reality or All 4.

The finale episode will air on Friday, December 23 at 10pm. During the episode, there will be one final surprise guest (a familiar face!) welcomed by client coordinator Tom Read Wilson to send the celebrities off in style.

Overall, the 2022 season will see viewers through to just two days before Christmas – for a total of four weeks – with only two weekend days to get through without a Celebs Go Dating episode.

Fans react: Celebs Go Dating 2022 cast

After a long break without Celebs Go Dating on our screens, viewers are ecstatic to see the line-up of celebrities who will go on dates with members of the public. And it’s not just the newbies but the OG experts they’re excited for.

One fan wrote: “OHHHHHHHHH BLOODY FANTASTIC!!! The legendary 3 are back, @PaulCBrunson, @awilliamsonTV and @TomReadWilson and the new groups of celebs, CANNOT WAIT FOR THIS SERIES TOMORROW NIGHT!!”

There were some celebrity faves that stuck out from others, with many ecstatic to see Cecile’s journey play out. Sinitta is also a name that viewers kept mentioning once the line-up was announced.

“Omg @cecilie_ ! You look stunning! 😍 so proud of you for putting yourself out there 🙌🏻💁🏼‍♀️🤍,” reacted a viewer.

