When was Too Hot to Handle season 2 filmed? And how were the stars cast?











It’s that time again, when a group of contestants have to resist temptations on Too Hot to Handle season 2. But when did they film it?

With Lana constantly piping up to warn the players that there must be no kissing, self-gratification or heavy petting, the rules cannot be forgotten.

When the cast first applied to go on the show, they had no idea what the rules would be. And us viewers also have no clue when it was filmed.

That’s all about to change though, as Reality Titbit can reveal when the Netflix stars were actually having to block out their desires – for $100K.

When was Too Hot to Handle season 2 filmed?

September 2020

So yes, due to the show being filmed in advance, the contestants are also sitting back and tuning in to the Netflix show – just like us viewers!

The two-season renewal was then announced in January, which would have been when filming was wrapped up already.

It has a different format to shows such as Love Island, when filming is taking place just a day or two before the episode is released.

How were the players cast for THTH?

The production team had to cast the show under a fake name

Due to the show’s success since the release of season one, those taking part would have known the rules before entering the villa.

That’s why those taking part genuinely look shocked when Lana reveals the rules, which means anything sexual (or even kissing) costs them.

The cast was told they were on a show called Parties in Paradise, and the producers gave them t-shirts, hats and a fake host to convince them.

THTH: Where was Season 2 filmed?

Season 2 was filmed in a villa in Turks and Caicos

The second season of Too Hot to Handle was secretly filmed overseas. To be specific, they were located on Providenciales island.

Under COVID-19 production safety protocols, the next two seasons of the show are being shot in Turks and Caicos, roughly midway between the Bahamas and the island of Hispaniola.

The villa has reportedly seen a few famous names inside, including P Diddy and Rihanna. Plus, Selling Sunset‘s Christine Quinn got to see a sneak peek.

Too Hot to Handle season one was shot in a different location, in a private estate located in Punta Mita, Mexico.

