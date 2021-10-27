Where did Michelle Young go to college and play basketball?











Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette is getting well underway, and in the latest episode, she scored some hoops with the male line-up.

Wanting to see who shares her sporting talents, the ABC star placed all of the men into a basketball court to give them a taste of her passion.

In particular, Joe Coleman, who previously played basketball at the University of Minnesota, impressed Michelle with his game.

This left fans wondering exactly where she went to college, as well as eager to find out where she was nominated for 2011 Minnesota Miss Basketball…

Where did Michelle go to college?

Michelle went to Bradley University, a Division 1 college in Peoria, Illinois.

She played basketball there for four seasons, and was a starter for most of her time at the college, going up to senior player by the end.

At a height of 5 ft 9, she has revealed on The Bachelorette that she was always picked for basketball, and felt like she was always different.

Bradley University’s website confirms that Michelle was indeed a finalist for Minnesota’s Miss Basketball!

Is Michelle is hands-down the best contestant in bachelor history. She is hot played college basketball has a real job and is from the Midwest name a better person I dare you #TheBachelorette — ƎRIC PUNT (@bteamballer) October 20, 2021

Michelle Young’s basketball success

During her time playing basketball at college, Michelle scored 1,062 career points, making her the 13th best in program history.

Between 2013 to 2015, Michelle got 12 honourable mentions and awards at the college, such as Bradley Country Financial Scholar-Athlete of the Week!

Before Bradley University, The Bachelorette star averaged 22.1 points per game as a senior at Woodbury High School, scoring a season record.

Amongst several awards of Michelle’s was MVC Player of the Week.

So since Michelle played basketball for Bradley in college, can I consider watching #TheBachelorette each week work? I feel like I could gather some stuff for our games in January & February 🏀 #TheValleyRunsDeep — Liz Holbrook💖💜💙 BLM (@muchadoaboutliz) October 20, 2021

What school does she work at?

Reality Titbit has done some digging to find out which school Michelle taught at before her fame.

Michelle works as a fifth-grade teacher at Normandale Hills Elementary School in Bloomington, Minnesota.

She is extremely dedicated to her students, as according to Reality Steve, she was supposed to star in The Bachelorette season 17.

However, Michelle turned it down as she didn’t want to leave her students during their school year like she did when she filmed The Bachelor.

