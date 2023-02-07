Zach on The Bachelor played football before he made his mark on reality TV. As he tries to find his match on ABC, many have questions about where he got into the sport and what happened during his college years.

He opened up about the four years he played football on the February 6 episode. It came as the line-up attended a football group date so that Zach Shallcross could see who shares his sporting passion.

As a result of the football scenes, viewers are hilariously discussing how they’d rather self-eliminate than have to take part. So where did Zach play football? Reality Titbit has all the gossip you need to know.

The Bachelor star Zach played for California Polytechnic State University Cal Poly Mustangs from 2014 to 2017. Zach was number one on the preseason depth chart at right tackle on the offensive line in his final season at Cal Poly.

He graduated from Servite High School in 2014 and then played football at the university in San Luis Obispo, where he was an honors student for four years. Cal Poly is an NCAA Division I school.

Zach played in nine games with eight starts at right tackle as a junior and was part of an offensive line that helped Cal Poly finish number 11 in the nation in rushing and number nine in time of possession.

Zach ended up missing the final games of his junior year due to an injury. It was in 2017 when The Bachelor star called time on his football career but said on Digital Journalism that life after football is “a lot of job hunting.”

He also said that he started working out to “lose all this excess weight.” The Bachelor 2023 underwent an 85lb (35kg) weight loss, as revealed to Rachel Recchia on The Bachelorette. He said he “was severely overweight” two years before.

He played ball before his technology job

Zach now works as a senior cloud technology account executive. His LinkedIn page states that he is a Senior Cloud Technology Sales Executive at Oracle, based in Austin, Texas, with a bio that reads:

My role consists of strategically helping business in Houston enhance, extend, and leverage their current software, platform, and infrastructure while educating them on what Oracle’s portfolio has to offer.

The Bachelor star has worked in his role since September 2021, where he closed $1.5 million of Cloud infrastructure in FY22. Zach started there in August 2019 as a cloud technology consultant, and then as a senior executive.

