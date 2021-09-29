Where does Serena from Bachelor in Paradise live?











Serena Pitt may be getting to know grocery store Joe very well on Bachelor in Paradise, but the question is, where does she live?

They may be spending every minute of the day together on the spin-off dating show, but the distance in the outside world is coming to the surface.

While Joe lives in Chicago, their relationship comes after the reason for him and ex Kendall splitting was because one of them did not want to move.

This leaves fans concerned about whether Serena and Joe will last in the outside world, and have taken to the Internet to find out where she lives.

BIG BROTHER: Britini D’Angelo’s autism diagnosis explored

Bachelor in Paradise | Trailer 2021 BridTV 4353 Bachelor in Paradise | Trailer 2021 https://i.ytimg.com/vi/mGWi2RHKVO0/hqdefault.jpg 847987 847987 center 22403

Where does Serena Pitt live?

Serena is from Toronto in Ontario, Canada.

This is an around eight-hour drive from Chicago, where Joe lives, or almost a two-hour flight in between their hometowns.

She works in Toronto as a fashion and beauty publicist, and went to Wilfred Laurier University in Ontario, where she graduated in 2019.

Before the show, Serena said she wanted a man who would enjoy quality time with her, whether they are having beers at a low-key bar or sitting courtside at a Toronto Raptors’ game.

So, if they did date on the outside world, one of them would have to move unless they were willing to have a long-distance relationship.

Fans worry for Serena and Joe

As Joe and his ex broke up due to one of them not wanting to move, viewers are now wondering how that will play out for his romance with Serena.

Since finding out they live in completely different countries, it’s not looking hopeful, but some have faith in the pair.

One viewer said: “Wait Serena and Joe live in different COUNTRIES? Which ones are those?! I feel like I missed something.”

Another had the same worries. They wrote: “Serena and Joe: we live in different countries but we’ll figure it out!

“Joe: yeah we have a solid plan! Is that the plan?? Just figure it out? Joe didn’t you just have a breakup because of long distance???”

Hey Joe maybe ask if Serena wants to live in Chicago real quick 🤷‍♂️ #BachelorInParadise — Michael Jordan (@mshepjordan9) September 29, 2021

So has Joe confirmed with Serena who is Canadian that she’d be willing to move to Chicago? Or should maybe Joe stop going on shows where you date people who don’t live in the place he wants to live #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/1hIOzy2EWP — Lisa Barlow stan (@nokaleinsalads) September 7, 2021

BACHELOR IN PARADISE: Why did Brendan and Pieper leave?

Why Kendall and Joe broke up

Joe revealed his relationship with Kendall “ran its course”

This is what he told Serena on Bachelor in Paradise, adding it was a mutual decision which involved distance, and “where they wanted to end up”.

He confirmed that one of them [him or Kendall] did not want to move, adding that they were also growing apart.

The former couple called it quits in January 2020, releasing a statement about their break-up to fans.

The statement read:

We have decided mutually to go our separate ways. Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles. We both respect each others’ decision and still have a great deal of love for each other. We appreciate all the love and support everyone has given us throughout our relationship.

WATCH BACHELOR IN PARADISE ON ABC EVERY TUESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK