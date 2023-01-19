Are You The One? was filmed in a new location for season 9, moving its sandy dating grounds from Hawaii to an entirely different country. As contestants try to figure out if they’re in love, many ask how long it films for.

The “most ambitious dating experiment ever attempted” will see the 22 cast members travel to a glamorous, tropical location, where they will all live under one roof. During that time, they’re looking for the perfect match.

If the contestants can identify all 11 perfect matches at the same time, they’ll split a massive cash prize. So, where is Are You The One season 9 filmed and how long is filming for?

Where is Are You The One season 9 filmed?

Are You The One season 9 is filmed in Gran Canaria, in the Canary Islands. For the first time ever in the franchise, 22 singles from all over the globe have flown to the filming location to live under the same roof.

Previously, all contestants were from the United States. This year, the cast have given fans a house tour of the undisclosed villa, which comes with a king bed swing, an upstairs and downstairs suite, and a “no match” suite.

With a pool and jacuzzi outside to relax in, residents can see mountains and a distant ocean from the Gran Canaria property. And of course, there’s an outdoor gym for those hoping to get those abs in action!

How long is Are You The One filming?

Are You The One is generally filmed over the course of six weeks, E Online reports, with a match-up ceremony taking place around every four days, giving contestants a few days to hang out and try to figure out their perfect matches.

Contestants don’t have long between ceremonies to make their guesses across the ten match-up ceremonies. In previous seasons, like the 2014 season, they stayed for 10 weeks in a holiday destination to win $1 million.

Each star has no contact with the world outside of the AYTO? house. And it’s not even being in the villa that takes up their time, as pre-show events include a 1000-page questionnaire, interviews, personality tests, and profiling.

Previous Are You The One filming locations

Most Are You The One seasons were filmed in Hawaii, with the premiere season taking place in Kauai, and seasons 3, 7 and 8 shot in Kona. Season 4 of the show was also filmed in Hawaii, but in the Maui area instead.

Season 2 was based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, while season 5 saw the cast and crew travel to Cabarete, Dominican Republic. Season 6, on the other hand, was based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In 2017, spin-off version Are You The One: Second Chancespremiered. The series, filmed in Melbourne, Australia and hosted by Karamo Brown, featured ten perfect matches from previous seasons who returned for another chance.

