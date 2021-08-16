Where is Bachelor in Paradise 2021 filmed? Inside gorgeous ABC location!











Bachelor in Paradise is back after a two-year gap, and fans cannot wait to see what romances unfold. You may be wondering where it is filmed.

The favourites of Bachelor Nation are heading to a sunny beach location, in the hopes of sinking their toes in the sand and try to find love again.

Season 7 is expected to bring lots of romance, perhaps some drama, and a lot of sunbathing on a spectacular beach – and it’s all caught on camera.

For those wondering where the ABC dating show is filmed this year, Reality Titbit can give you the lowdown on where and when it was shot.

Where is Bachelor in Paradise 2021 filmed?

This year’s season is filmed at Playa Escondida in Sayulita, Mexico

The resort is on a secluded beach, which is about a mile away from town.

Nested in a beachfront setting surrounded by hills, the nature-filled location is considered to have clean air and beautiful rooms.

Completely covered with jungle, the place makes for a relaxing ambience – probably needed for the 2021 contestants while they find love!

This year’s Bachelor in Paradise location is 40 minutes from Puerto Vallarta International Airport on the Pacific Coast of Nayarit.

Bachelor in Paradise: Previous locations

The first season of Bachelor in Paradise was filmed in Mexico, but in a different part of the country, in Tulum.

However, this year’s resort is not the first time the dating show has set up camp there, as all other seasons were located at Playa Escondida.

Those who have watched the spin-off for some time will probably recognise the isolated beach, as contestants get their romance hats on.

There was a gap in filming due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which is why we have not seen the series for two years.

When was Bachelor in Paradise S7 filmed?

Bachelor in Paradise started filming in June 2021

Producers have been busy – they filmed the spin-off in-between Katie Thurston and Michelle Young’s back-to-back seasons of The Bachelorette.

They then wrapped up filming on the weekend of June 26, meaning it only took them a few weeks to get all the episodes done!

This gave the crew just over a month to get all the editing together, before airing the first premiere episode on August 16th.

