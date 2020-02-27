Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love kicked off from December last year, featuring singletons living together with their former partners.

The series is the winter edition of the MTV reality show, but this time the contestants ditched their bikinis for colder weather in New Zealand.

Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love features the likes of stars from previous seasons of Love Island, Ibiza Weekender and The Bachelorette.

So, where is exactly Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love filmed? Let’s find out the stunning location the series is taking place.

Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love: Filming location

Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love is taking place in Queenstown, New Zealand. The contestants had to trade in their summer bikinis for boots, faux fur and warm jumpers.

But we are sure this wasn’t a difficult thing to do.

The show is filmed at the five-star Chalet New Zermatt which has gorgeous views of Lake Wakatipu.

The spectacular place also overlooks the Remarkables mountain and is honestly the perfect place for a hot cup of cocoa and marshmallows.

Chalet New Zermatt: Prices

We checked the prices of the luxury lodge on Booking.com. Based on a three-night stay, you can share a bed with a friend or your other half for only £33,636.

However, this price also includes all-inclusive meals so not too bad after all, right?

