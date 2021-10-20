Where is The Bachelorette being filmed in 2021? Resort explored











A scenic backdrop is all you need when you picture a romantic scene, such as when Michelle Young had a lot of men lining up to meet her.

The ABC show’s season premiere launched on October 19th, which saw Michelle hitting it off with potential matches, including Joe Coleman.

However, something else caught viewers’ eyes: the gorgeous scenery, palm trees and romantic lighting surrounding them on the first episode.

So it’s no wonder that fans have been doing all they can to figure out how to visit the resort for themselves. We rounded up the price and peeked inside…

Where is The Bachelorette filmed?

The Bachelorette 2021 was filmed at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa, situated in the Indian Wells, California.

It is the first time the ABC show has filmed at the resort.

The resort has farm-to-table food, a golf course, spa, pools and lots of palm trees, which were not hard to spot during the season premiere!

However, that’s not the only place Michelle had her men travel to… there are three other locations that the season was filmed!

These include:

Marquette Hotel in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Semple Mansion in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Iberostar Hotel in Punta de Mita, Mexico

Michelle is shooting into a basketball hoop of diamonds and rolling up in a Ferrari. Staying at a gorgeous resort.



Katie’s season was filmed in Roswell New Mexico. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/aB6GpM8tju — A Dude Watching The Bachelorette (@dude_watch_bach) October 20, 2021

The Bachelorette 2021: Locations

While the season was primarily filmed at the Indian Wells-based resort, there are other locations that Michelle had cameras park up.

After four episodes were filmed there, Michelle and the male contestants packed up and moved onto Marquette Hotel in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

This is where Michelle’s home state is, so it was likely familiar to her!

Producers then began filming at Semple Mansion in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the third location on Michelle’s season before Fantasy Suites.

The 19,073 square-foot property was previously the home of Frank and Anne Semple, and is now used as an incredible wedding venue.

Michelle and the men then went overseas to the Iberostar Hotel in Punta de Mita, Mexico, where Fantasy Suites and Final Rose Ceremony was filmed.

The Bachelorette: Previous locations

The Bachelorette‘s last season – for Katie Thurston – was filmed at The Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.

Season 17 was meant to be filmed in Canada, giving viewers a Winter Wonderland vibe, but Covid-19 measures threw a spanner in the works.

For the past three consecutive years, The Bachelorette was filmed at the same resort – The Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa in Santa Ana Pueblo.

So it looks like Michelle’s season really has changed up the ABC show, by bringing in not just one different location, but four!

