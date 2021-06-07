Where is The Bachelorette season 17 filmed? And when did filming take place?











The Bachelorette season 17 sees 30 men try to win over Katie Thurston this season. We explored where and when filming took place.

While most fans are engrossed in which man Katie ends up choosing, some are interested in where the 2021 series is happening.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, several shows have had to make changes to when and where they set up cameras.

So, where and when is The Bachelorette season 17 filmed? We explored the location, plus where the show’s previous seasons have been shot.

Where is The Bachelorette season 17 filmed?

Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico

Filming was limited to the specific location, due to Covid-19 measures.

The 550-acre resort sits between the Sandia Mountains and the Rio Grande River, with 350 guest rooms and suites for the cast.

Guests can fully immerse themselves in the Southwestern culture, with trail horse rides, romantic dinner settings and salsa-making competitions!

The picturesque filming location has incredible views. Visitors can cruise through the Bosque trails or see the view from the 10,378-ft Sandia Peak.

Season 17 was originally planned to be filmed at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in Alberta, Canada. However, travel restrictions led producers to change their minds in February 2021.

The Bachelorette s17: When was it filmed?

March to April 2021

Filming reportedly began in March, before packing up the cameras a week ahead of schedule in April.

Katie Thurston wrapped her show season early, by quickly sending home men she wasn’t interested in dating.

This suggests she may have found a special man during her season, and that the entire dating show went successfully.

The Bachelorette: Previous locations

Season 16 was filmed at La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California.

Filming began in July 2020, with a seven-day quarantine for the contestants and crew before filming.

It was the first time that the ABC series had to film the entire season in the United States, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For season 15, reports saw filming taking place across the world, from sightings at Inverness, Scotland, to Newport, Rhode Island.

The 2021 series of The Bachelor – Matt James’ season – was filmed at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington, PA.

The award-winning luxury resort includes five distinct sites – The Chateau, Falling Rock, The Homes, The Estates, and The Lodge.

Matt James stayed at The Estates, while cast members temporarily lived at The Chateau, which is the main building of the resort.

