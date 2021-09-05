Where and when is the Love Island 2021 reunion filmed?











Just when we thought Love Island had ended, the Islanders are back for more in the 2021 reunion. We found out where it is filmed this year.

After Liam Reardon and Millie Court were crowned the winners, and Chloe and Toby closely followed as runners-up, our 9pm nights were left empty.

However, fans are getting ready to tune in to ITV2 again, which will see all 37 contestants gather together in one place – cue the fireworks…

Viewers may wonder where the reunion is filmed this year, and when cameras captured the drama as they pull each other for chats.

LOVE ISLAND: Has AJ had plastic surgery?

Ready for a summer of love? | Love Island Series 7 BridTV 2861 Ready for a summer of love? | Love Island Series 7 https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Z2PFdEOnGj8/hqdefault.jpg 810725 810725 center 22403

Where is the Love Island reunion filmed?

The reunion is thought to be taking place at BT Studios, London.

The exact location of the Love Island reunion is usually kept top secret.

However, this year is slightly different, as reports state the reunion is happening at the same place as Aftersun.

These studios are based at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, where Laura Whitmore will be quizzing the couples and getting the latest gossip.

Love Island 2021 reunion: When it was filmed

This year’s reunion is being filmed live, as the drama happens.

Previous years have seen the Islanders be reunited far later in the year, which usually takes place around November.

The 2021 reunion will be slightly different, in a live chat show format, but some scenes will be pre-recorded parts to the special episode.

In the past, it has shown couples meeting each other’s families, visiting their home towns and seeing how they spent their first night away from the villa.

Weekday evenings don’t feel the same without a episode of Love Island to look forward to 😞 . Not long to go until the Reunion show 😀#LoveIsland #LoveIslandReunion — Catherine Oliver (@CathOliver172) August 26, 2021

ONE NICE GUY: Hey idiots, Hugo isn’t gay

Love Island reunion: Previous locations

According to Daily Mail reports, the house is a country mansion on the outskirts of London. But it has sometimes been filmed at Elstree Studios.

The huge complex seen on previous episodes is used as a country retreat and features an indoor swimming pool, and stables.

As it is usually shot in winter, Islanders previously swapped the bikini and swimming bottoms for festive gear, and are surrounded by Xmas decor.

Really can’t wait to see all the Islanders back under one roof when the #LoveIslandReunion hits us in 3 days time, they’ll be fireworks, they’ll be drama, they’ll be love, just know @thewhitmore will make it a special night ❤️❤️ @LoveIsland #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK @itv2 pic.twitter.com/p525DaGHOU — MR SUPERPIDGE (@superpidge) September 2, 2021

WATCH THE LOVE ISLAND REUNION ON ITV2 ON SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 5 AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK